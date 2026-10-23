Drone Attack Targets Energy Infrastructure Facility In Lviv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Maksym Kozytskyi of the Lviv Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“During the air raid alert, which lasted from 11:56 a.m. to 12:14 p.m., the enemy attacked an energy infrastructure facility in the Lviv district with a drone. Power was cut to 175 settlements-154 completely and 21 partially,” the regional governor wrote.

Defense Forces strikelaunch site near Donetsk and Russian warehouses

He noted that power utility workers are working to restore power to all homes as quickly as possible.

As previously reported, debris from an enemy“Geran-5” jet drone was discovered in the Stryi district of Lviv region, 300 meters from residential buildings.

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