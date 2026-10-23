Wuhu South Railway Station Science And Technology Park (South Section) Successfully Passes Completion Acceptance

MENAFN - GetNews)Recently, the Wuhu High-Tech Industrial Development Zone Industry-City Integration Demonstration Project Phase I (Wuhu South Railway Station Science and Technology Park - South Section), partially constructed by China Railway 23rd Bureau Group Co., Ltd., successfully passed its final completion acceptance.

At the inspection site, the panel of experts strictly followed completion acceptance standards and specifications to verify the built structures item by item, along with the complete set of completion documents, supporting infrastructure, and building functionality. Following multiple rounds of detailed inspections and comprehensive evaluations, the panel unanimously determined that the project fully met all completion acceptance requirements and formally granted approval.

Located on the northwest side of Wuhu South Railway Station Square in Yijiang District, Wuhu City, the South Section of Wuhu South Railway Station Science and Technology Park is a key project under Wuhu's 14th Five-Year Plan and serves as the core carrier of the Wuhu Innovation Bay. The project covers a land area of approximately 69,000 square meters, with a total building area of 324,000 square meters. It encompasses various business formats, including an industry-university-research innovation platform, an integrated service center, corporate headquarters, and R&D office buildings. Once operational, it will establish a full-chain sci-tech service carrier spanning "technology transformation – team incubation – enterprise cultivation," providing core support for Wuhu's development as a provincial sub-center city and its cultivation of new quality productive forces.

From the start of construction, the project faced multiple challenges: complex geological conditions combined with severe weather significantly increased construction difficulty. The project management team anchored its focus to the goal of "hitting the ground running and treating every stage as a decisive battle," pushing the construction forward at full speed. They completed the construction of 559 retaining piles and 2,114 engineering piles, excavated and transported 450,000 cubic meters of mucky soil, built a 55,000-square-meter two-story basement (including 10,900 square meters of civil defense engineering), and completed 94,000 square meters of above-ground main structures.

The project set several high-efficiency construction records:

1 all retaining piles in just 51 days

2 all engineering piles in 103 days

3 from the first foundation raft pouring to topping off all building structures in 133 days, achieving the construction milestone of "starting construction and topping off within the same year."

The solid construction results earned high recognition from multiple parties. The project received public commendations from the Wuhu Municipal Construction Engineering Quality Supervision Station in the 3rd and 4th quarters of 2024, as well as multiple special appreciation letters from the Key Engineering Management Office of Yijiang District, Wuhu City. During a special safety and fire control inspection by the State Council Safety Commission, the project smoothly passed verification thanks to its comprehensive safety management system and standardized on-site control measures. Key milestones-such as topping off high-rise buildings and fully completing main structures-received written awards from both the project owner and local government authorities.

Throughout the construction process, the project strictly adhered to the management philosophy of "Safety First, Quality as the Foundation, and Efficiency as Key," rigorously implementing national and local building construction codes and adopting a full-lifecycle fine management model. Leveraging a digital job site management platform combined with side-station supervision for critical processes and multi-dimensional joint inspections, closed-loop management was enforced for core procedures such as pile foundations and basement civil defense engineering, safeguarding project quality right from the source.

At the same time, the project consistently prioritized the deep integration of Party building leadership with production and construction. Pioneer posts and vanguard assault teams for Party members were established on-site, with Party members taking the lead during key and difficult tasks. All personnel involved developed a unified, collaborative mindset, forging a professional construction team capable of overcoming tough challenges and ensuring that Party building efforts aligned and advanced hand-in-hand with project construction.

The successful completion acceptance marks a major phased achievement in the construction of the Wuhu South Railway Station Science and Technology Park. Moving forward, the project team will continue to uphold high standards, steadily advance follow-up cleanup and delivery tasks, and make every effort to ensure the park is put into operation as early as possible.

About China Railway 23rd Bureau Group Co., Ltd.

China Railway 23rd Bureau Group Co., Ltd. is a leading enterprise in the engineering construction industry, dedicated to infrastructure development, urban construction, and key national projects. Founded with a commitment to high-quality construction and engineering excellence, the company specializes in executing complex transportation, municipal, and high-tech industrial park projects. Its core mission is to build reliable, innovative structures that support regional economic growth and advance modern modernization standards.