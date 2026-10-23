SULODAK Launches Compact Liquid-Cooled UV LED Curing Lamp SU-602035A For Industrial Printing & Coating Curing

SULODAK, a professional manufacturer of industrial Uv Led Curing systems, has released its newUV LED curing lamp, model SU-602035A. This compact water-cooled Uv Curing Light is designed for high-power, stable UV curing in inkjet printing, screen printing, adhesive and coating curing applications.

This UV curing lamp adopts COB integrated packaging, assembled with 60 pcs of LED chips arranged in 15×4×1. It delivers high irradiation intensity of 8–10 W/cm2 over a luminous area of 61.5×19.5 mm. The recommended working irradiation distance is 7–10 mm to achieve consistent curing effect.

The UV curing lamp supports wavelength from 360nm to 420nm, and customized wavelengths are available to match different UV inks, resins and coatings. With liquid cooling structure, the lamp head can maintain stable UV output under continuous long-hour operation. Single lamp power consumption reaches 168W.

The black housing size is 90×43×24.5 mm (49.5 mm), and the lamp head weighs about 350g, small and lightweight for easy installation and retrofitting onto existing production machines. Built-in over-temperature protection activates at 75±3°C to protect the UV curing lamp from damage caused by overheating.

Two control options are supported: voltage signal control or manual switch control, which can be easily integrated with PLC and automatic production lines.

Compared with traditional mercury lamps, this UV curing lamp features instant on/off, low heat generation, energy saving and long service life. It helps manufacturers cut energy costs and reduce maintenance downtime.

This new industrial UV curing lamp is available for sample testing and bulk orders now. OEM & ODM custom service is acceptable for special optical, mechanical and wavelength requirements.

Feel free to contact us Email:...

About Us

Sulodak (Shenzhen) Technology Co., Ltd. is a professional and efficient manufacturer the development, manufacturing, sales and service of UV LED curing system solution scheme. Sulodak founded in 2020, started in 2013. It covers an area of 2,000 square meters and is located in Shenzhen, the city of modern technology dreams. The founding team of the company has 10+ years of experience and industry experience. Sulodak has passed the CE, ROHS certification.