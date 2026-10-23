Bison Plumbing Launches Free Michigan Sewer Repair Cost Calculator Giving Southeast Michigan Homeowners A Local Price Range In Under A Minute

MENAFN - GetNews)"Bison Plumbing logo, sewer repair and trenchless sewer contractor serving Macomb, Oakland and Wayne County, Michigan"Warren-based Bison Plumbing has released a free online calculator that estimates sewer repair costs from five simple questions, using real pricing from Oakland, Macomb and Wayne County instead of national averages, and comparing no-dig repair with traditional excavation.

Warren, Michigan/US - October 23, 2026 – Bison Plumbing, a Warren-based residential and commercial plumbing company, has launched a free Michigan Sewer Repair Cost Calculator that gives homeowners a realistic price range for sewer line repair in under a minute. The tool asks five questions that require no plumbing knowledge: what the problem is, how old the home is, how far the house sits from the street, what lies between the house and the street, and how soon the work is needed.

Each answer adjusts the estimate. A home's age points to the pipe material most likely buried in the yard, the setback from the street sets the approximate length of the sewer line, and a driveway, patio or landscaping above the pipe changes the access and restoration work involved. The ranges reflect Bison Plumbing's own pricing across Oakland, Macomb and Wayne County. For a typical home, the calculator shows a range of $7,100 to $12,200.

"Most homeowners have no idea what a sewer repair should cost until they're already facing one, and a national average doesn't tell them much about a 1950s house in Warren or Royal Oak," said Jeff Bianchini, co-founder of Bison Plumbing. "The calculator gives people a realistic local number to plan around before anyone comes out, and it explains why the camera has the final say on price."

Along with the price range, the calculator compares the two main repair approaches. No-dig (trenchless) repair is typically completed in one to two days and leaves the yard intact, while traditional digging usually takes two to five days plus the time to restore whatever was torn up. The tool also explains the two trenchless methods in plain terms: pipe lining, which forms a smooth, jointless new pipe inside the old one and is rated to last around 50 years, and pipe bursting, which pulls a new plastic pipe through a failed line using two small pits near the house and the street.

The calculator is a planning tool, not a quote. Two houses on the same street can need very different work, so a sewer camera inspection, priced at $135 to $165 and free with main sewer line cleaning, is the only way to get a firm number. The tool also notes that all sewer work in Michigan requires a permit and a licensed plumbing contractor, that homeowner's insurance usually does not cover sewer line repair unless a service line rider has been added, and that $0-down financing is available through GreenSky. Homeowners who report sewage backing up into the house today are prompted to call right away instead of waiting on an estimate.

The Michigan Sewer Repair Cost Calculator is free to use at

About Bison Plumbing

Bison Plumbing is a residential and commercial plumbing company based in Warren, Michigan, founded in 1998 by Jeff and Kathy Bianchini. The company provides drain and sewer cleaning, sewer camera inspection, trenchless sewer repair including CIPP lining, hydro jetting, and general plumbing repair for homes and businesses across Southeast Michigan. Its approach centers on diagnosing a problem with documented camera footage before recommending a repair.