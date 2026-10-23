Auralife Extends Text Auratm To Goals And Meal Planning, Letting Members Build A Shopping List By Text Message

MENAFN - GetNews)"An AuraLife member logs a meal, checks progress against a protein goal, and sends the evening's ingredients to their shopping list by text message."AuraLife has extended Text Aura, the text-message interface to its health platform, to cover goal management and meal planning. Members can now check progress toward a goal, change it, ask what is left for the day, see the meals and recipes planned for today, log them, and send every ingredient for those meals to the shopping list in their AuraLife dashboard. All of it by text message, with no application to open.

Berlin, New Jersey - October 23, 2026 - AuraLife, Inc. today announced that Text Aura, the text-message interface to its personal health intelligence platform, now supports goal management and meal planning. Members can review and change a goal, ask what remains against it for the day, see the meals planned for today with their recipes, log them, and send the ingredients for those meals to the shopping list in their AuraLife dashboard, all by text message.

The addition extends an interface that already accepted meals, workouts, body weight, sleep and medication doses, and moves it from recording what has happened to handling what is planned.

"Logging is the part people quit, but planning is the part they never start," said Jason Ignaczewski, Founder of AuraLife. "Deciding what to eat, finding the recipe and working out what to buy takes four screens and twenty minutes on a Sunday. We made it a text message."

Goals

A member can ask for the status of a goal in plain language and receive a reply drawn from their own logged history. They can change the goal, ask what is outstanding for the day, or ask why a figure looks the way it does. Adjustments made by text apply immediately in the AuraLife application.

Meal planning and the shopping list

For members with a meal plan enabled, the Text Aura interface can return the meals scheduled for the day, supply the recipe for any of them, and record a meal as eaten. It can also push every ingredient required for a day's planned meals into the member's AuraLife shopping list, which is available in the dashboard.

Meal plans can be viewed, added to and changed by text message.

Everything else it accepts

The Text Aura interface records meals from a short description or a photograph, returning an estimate of ingredients, calories and macronutrients for the member to confirm or correct before it is logged. It accepts workouts, body weight, sleep and medication doses, answers questions about a member's own logged history, and allows frequently repeated items to be saved, so that a regular morning coffee is recorded in a few words.

Why text message

AuraLife's position is that the hardest entry of any week is usually the one that ends the habit, and that it is rarely made somewhere convenient for opening an application. It is made at a restaurant table, in a car, or in the middle of a conversation.

Because the Text Aura interface runs over text messaging rather than a proprietary application, it works on any phone capable of sending a text message, including older devices and on networks where data connectivity is unreliable. Sending a photograph of a meal requires a phone capable of sending picture messages.

What it does not do

The Text Aura interface records what a member reports and answers questions about that record. It does not provide medical advice, diagnose conditions, interpret symptoms, or recommend changes to any prescribed treatment. Nutritional estimates are estimates, and members confirm or correct them before they are recorded.

Availability

Goal management and meal planning by text are available now to AuraLife members on paid plans, each of which begins with a 14-day free trial. Logging within the AuraLife application, personal analytics and access to a member's own data remain available at no cost.

More information is available at

About AuraLife

AuraLife, Inc. is a health technology company founded in April 2026 in Berlin, New Jersey. Its personal health intelligence platform brings information across wearables, nutrition, activity, sleep, recovery and other areas of health into one connected experience. Learn more at

Message frequency varies. Message and data rates may apply. Text Aura is a trademark of AuraLife, Inc. AuraLife is a tracking and organizational tool, is not a medical device, and does not provide medical advice.