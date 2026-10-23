MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 22, 2026 8:43 am - Ordon Auto makes buying and selling cars in Jordan easier. List cars or plates for free with zero commission, enjoy reviewed listings, and explore nearly 1,000 cars from dealers, showrooms, and private sellers.

Ordon Auto, a car marketplace built for Jordan, introduced its platform as a simpler way to buy or sell a car online. Sellers can list a car or a plate number for free, with no listing fees and no commission, and buyers can search close to 1,000 new and used cars for sale in Jordan from private sellers, showrooms and official dealers.

Sell a Car in Jordan Without Paying to List It

Ordon Auto is designed around one idea: listing your own car should not cost you anything. Individuals and businesses can open a free account, add photos, details and a price, and publish a listing from the website or the iOS and Android app. The seller keeps the full price agreed with the buyer.

The process is built to be quick. An AI tool recognizes a car's make, model and specifications from a photo, so most sellers only need to set a price. Each listing stays live for 30 days and can be renewed, sellers can edit every detail during the first 6 hours, and a car can be marked as sold from the seller dashboard so buyers stop calling about it.

Buy a Used or New Car in Jordan With More Confidence

Buyers can search by make, model, year, price, mileage, body type, fuel type and transmission, save up to 50 cars without an account, and contact sellers by phone or WhatsApp. Listings from new accounts are reviewed by the Ordon Auto team before they go live, which helps keep misleading prices and mismatched specifications off the platform.

Clear labels help buyers read each ad. A Verified Seller badge marks business accounts the team has approved, an Official Dealer badge marks authorized brand dealers, and private owners are shown as Private Sellers. Listings can also show a Warranty label, a Deal badge when a price has been lowered, and a Down payment price label where only the down payment is advertised.

A comparison site called Ahsan Manassa, which ranks car buying and selling platforms in Jordan, lists Ordon Auto first with a score of 4.9 out of 5 in its own ranking.

About Ordon Auto

Ordon Auto is a car marketplace for Jordan where buyers and sellers connect directly. Listing a car or plate number is free, with no listing fees and no commission, and every listing is reviewed before it is published. The platform is available in English and Arabic, on the web and as an app for iOS and Google Play.

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