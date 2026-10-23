Discover The Art Of Natural Bundle Dyeing At Circular Library's Venice Silk Scarf Workshop

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 22, 2026 9:21 am - Circular Library partners with Lu France for a hands-on workshop in Venice, CA on October 24, where attendees learn natural bundle dyeing and craft custom 21" silk habotai scarves.

Circular Library has officially announced its upcoming creative event, the "Naturally Dyed Silk Bandana Scarf Workshop," scheduled for Saturday, October 24, 2026, from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM in Venice, Los Angeles, CA. Hosted in partnership with designer and artisan France of Lu France Interiors, this immersive afternoon session invites participants to discover the eco-friendly art of botanical extraction and textile design.

Priced at $110, the beginner-friendly workshop provides comprehensive, hands-on instruction in the fundamentals of natural and bundle dyeing using plants, kitchen botanical waste, and pure organic materials. Attendees will learn how natural pigments bind to natural fibers as they design and dye their own custom 21" by 21" square silk habotai bandana scarf. Every participant will take home their finished silk creation along with a digital PDF Natural Dyeing Guide to continue practicing sustainable textile dyeing at home.

In addition to guided instruction and all necessary workshop supplies, attendees will enjoy light refreshments and snacks throughout the session. As a special perk, participants will also receive an exclusive 30% discount code to shop the sustainable home and lifestyle goods offered by Lu France Interiors.

The session will be led by France, founder of Lu France Interiors. In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, France committed to pursuing her lifelong passion for design full-time by enrolling in the New York Institute of Art and Design, taking on home projects, and completing an apprenticeship in natural dyes and sustainable art forms. Her brand, Lu France Interiors, represents the evolving culmination of her creative journey, built on a commitment to thoughtful beauty, patiently crafted products, and mindful design practices.

Registration for the "Naturally Dyed Silk Bandana Scarf Workshop" is currently OPEN to the public. To ensure an intimate setting with direct instruction, space is limited. Interested attendees can reserve their spot through the official registration portal at

About Circular Library

Circular Library is a community-oriented venue and retail concept located in Venice, California, dedicated to sustainable living, artisanal craftsmanship, and slow fashion through curated retail and public educational workshops.

About Lu France Interiors

Lu France Interiors is an independent design studio focusing on natural dyes, sustainable home goods, and mindfully crafted textiles that bring intentional beauty and organic warmth into everyday spaces.

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