Asian Business School Strengthens Its Finance Specialisation As Demand Grows For Job-Ready Banking

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 22, 2026 11:54 pm - Asian Business School highlights its finance specialisation, offering practical learning in corporate finance, banking, financial markets, risk analysis and fintech to prepare students for evolving financial sector careers.

Noida, India - Asian Business School has highlighted its finance specialisation within the AICTE-approved PGDM programme, designed for students who want a practical route into corporate finance, banking and financial services. The specialisation, available as a pgdm in finance, combines core management learning with focused study in financial analysis, markets, risk and decision-making.

The update comes as hiring in India's financial sector continues to shift toward candidates who can work with real data and explain their reasoning clearly. Banks, fintech firms, consulting companies and corporate finance teams are looking for graduates who understand digital payments, credit risk and investment analysis, and who can move from classroom concepts to live business decisions with little hand-holding.

The institute's finance curriculum covers financial accounting and statement analysis, corporate finance, investment and portfolio management, financial markets and regulation, and fintech and analytics. Learning is supported by case discussions, live projects, internships and interaction with industry professionals, so students see how financial decisions are made under real constraints.

Interest in the pgdm in banking and finance route has also been rising, particularly among students drawn to lending, credit assessment and regulated financial services. According to the institute, such learners benefit from programmes that blend banking fundamentals with technology and risk analytics, reflecting how financial institutions now operate. Students can compare the focus areas of each track before choosing electives.

A spokesperson for the institute said applicants often find specialisation names confusing, since similar subjects are sometimes labelled differently across colleges. The spokesperson advised students to read the full syllabus, ask about practical components and speak with alumni rather than rely on programme titles alone.

For those who prefer a broader management view, the institute also supports learners interested in a pg diploma financial management pathway, which focuses on how finance supports budgeting, planning and business control. The aim is to prepare graduates for roles such as financial analyst, credit analyst, corporate finance executive and business finance positions, depending on their chosen focus.

The institute recommends that prospective students evaluate programmes on curriculum currency, internship support, faculty experience and placement transparency. It also encourages applicants to request batch-wise placement data and an itemised fee structure, so they can plan their two-year investment with clarity.

Asian Business School, located in Noida, is a management institute offering AICTE-approved PGDM programmes equivalent to an MBA. It focuses on industry-aligned curriculum, modern campus facilities, leadership training and corporate exposure to help students build practical skills for competitive business environments.

Admissions are open, and candidates can review programme details, eligibility and the application process on the institute's website. Students exploring a pgdm in finance, a pgdm in banking and finance or a pg diploma financial management option can find specialisation information on the programme page.