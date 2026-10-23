St. Regis Dubai, The Palm To Reopen On November 1 After 6 Months Of Refurbishment

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm will reopen its doors on November 1, 2026. The announcement by St. Regis Hotels & Resorts on Friday, marks the return of one of Palm Jumeirah's most well-recognised hotels.

The hotel was temporarily closed for a major refurbishment in the middle of April this year. At the time, an operator had told Khaleej Times that the luxury property had closed off guest rooms, spas and other key services since April 12. Only their lobby lounge and and the St Regis Bar remained functional.

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The reopening comes as hotels across the country prepare for an influx of residents and tourists after a quieter summer due to the regional conflict.

Refurbished and reimagined

According to the hotel, St. Regis Bar has been reimagined and is at the heart of the reopening.

Drawing on the brand's New York heritage, a series of photographic frames pays tribute to the cultural energy of Manhattan - connecting the Dubai property to the original St. Regis in Manhattan.

The cocktail collection now features signature serves and original creations and for four evenings a week, a live pianist will provide the soundtrack.

The St. Regis Spa will returns as will the hotel's dining destinations, including all-day dining at Cordelia, Turkish-inspired cuisine at RÜYA and the vibrant KYMA Beach Club. At St. Regis Gardens, a collection of acclaimed restaurants - including Michelin-starred concepts and celebrated chef-led venues - offers exceptional dining in an open-air rooftop setting.

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