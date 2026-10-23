API 5L PSL1 X65 SSAW Steel Pipe Pile 18 Meters Long 3LPE Anti-Corrosion Coating

Project location:Oceanian country

Product:3LPE SSAW Steel Pipe

Standard and material:

API 5L PSL1 X65

Specifications:

406mm*12mm*18m

This order is from a country in Oceania for steel pipe piles used in pile foundation engineering. The product is spiral submerged arc welded steel pipe (SSAW), which complies with API 5L PSL1 standard, steel grade X65, specification OD 406 mm × WT 12 mm, single length 18 meters long, and anti-corrosion uses 3LPE three-layer polyethylene coating. The difficulty of this order lies in the combination of ultra long pipe body and precision three-layer anti-corrosion coating.

The difficulty brought by the 18 meter ultra long pipe

The requirements for forming stability, welding consistency, and straightness control of 18 meter ultra long steel pipes are much higher than those of conventional pipes. In the spiral submerged arc welding process, the cumulative thermal deformation risk of the ultra long pipe body is significantly increased, and any small deviation will be amplified over a length of 18 meters. At the same time, protective measures need to be redesigned for in plant transportation, loading, dock lifting, and sea freight binding, as even a slight mistake may cause deformation of the pipe ends or damage to the coating.

Precise control of 3LPE three-layer anti-corrosion

This order adopts the 3LPE anti-corrosion system. The first layer is FBE fusion bonded epoxy powder, with a thickness of 350-450 μ m, directly sprayed on the surface of the sandblasted steel pipe to provide the first anti-corrosion barrier and adhesion foundation. The second layer is adhesive with a thickness of 170-250 μ m, which solves the compatibility problem between polar FBE and non-polar PE and is the key to interlayer bonding. The third layer is a polyethylene surface layer with a thickness of 2.2-3.2 mm, which serves as the outermost mechanical protective layer to resist impact and soil stress. The three layers must be fused together, and the temperature and time windows need to be precisely coordinated. Any poor bonding between the layers will result in the overall anti-corrosion failure.

How can we solve it

For ultra long pipes, we monitor the molding and welding parameters throughout the entire process to ensure controlled ellipticity and straightness throughout the 18 meter journey. For the 3LPE coating, strict sandblasting with Sa 2.5 level and anchor depth of 50-85 μ m is implemented, and the temperature window for FBE curing, adhesive melting, and PE coating is precisely controlled. The thickness is checked layer by layer and electric spark leak detection is completed. Special lifting equipment and flexible pads are used in the transportation process to ensure zero damage to the coating.

The 18 meter ultra long SSAW pipe passed the molding and welding inspection in one go, and the 3LPE three-layer coating was tested layer by layer to be qualified. The peel strength met the standard, and all pipes were successfully shipped and shipped with intact coating appearance.

About us

Tianjin Ekun Steel group was established in 2015 and our factory is located in the biggest pipes-manufacturing base-Daqiuzhuang industrial zone in Jinghai Tianjin and covers an areas of 20000 square meters. We operate two office locations and employ over 100 staff members.