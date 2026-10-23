Leading Rubber Seal Manufacturers In China Expand Global Supply
|Seal Category
|Common Rubber Materials
|Typical Temperature Range
|Key Material Characteristics
|Primary Production Technology
|Secondary Processing and Quality Controls
|Typical Applications
|O-Rings
|NBR FKM EPDM Silicone
|Approximately −50°C to +200°C, depending on compound selection
|Simple circular geometry, reliable static sealing, and broad compatibility with hydraulic and pneumatic fluids when the correct compound is selected.
|Compression molding, transfer molding, or injection molding
|Flash trimming, post-curing for selected compounds, dimensional inspection, hardness testing, and visual defect inspection
|Hydraulic valves, pneumatic cylinders, pumps, pipe fittings, automotive systems, and general industrial equipment
|Oil Seals and Rotary Shaft Seals
|NBR HNBR FKM ACM
|Approximately −40°C to +200°C, depending on rubber, lubricant, and lip design
|Designed for dynamic sealing against rotating shafts; performance depends on wear resistance, friction, heat resistance, and fluid compatibility.
|Rubber molding onto a metal case, followed by precision forming of the sealing lip
|Spring installation, lip geometry inspection, concentricity measurement, torque testing, leakage testing, and surface-finish control
|Gearboxes, electric motors, engines, agricultural machinery, wheel hubs, and industrial reducers
|Hydraulic Rod and Piston Seals
|PU NBR HNBR FKM
|Approximately −40°C to +150°C, with polyurethane commonly selected for abrasion resistance
|Must withstand pressure, reciprocating motion, extrusion forces, and abrasive contamination while maintaining low leakage.
|Injection molding, compression molding, or precision machining from molded blanks
|Die and groove dimensional checks, hardness testing, extrusion-gap evaluation, friction testing, and pressure-cycle testing
|Construction equipment, hydraulic presses, lifting systems, injection molding machines, and mobile hydraulics
|Pneumatic Rod and Piston Seals
|PU NBR EPDM
|Approximately −30°C to +120°C, depending on material and compressed-air conditions
|Optimized for low friction, low air leakage, rapid reciprocating movement, and resistance to dry or lubricated compressed air.
|Injection molding, compression molding, or machined profile production
|Dimensional inspection, friction and breakaway-force testing, air-leakage testing, and accelerated cycling
|Automation cylinders, factory equipment, packaging machinery, robotics, and process-control systems
|Molded Rubber Gaskets
|EPDM NBR CR Silicone FKM
|Approximately −50°C to +230°C, depending on elastomer and design
|Provides static sealing across flanges, covers, housings, and enclosures; material selection is driven by temperature, chemicals, weathering, and compression set.
|Compression molding, transfer molding, or injection molding
|Flash removal, dimensional measurement, compression-set testing, hardness testing, and leak testing of assembled components
|Automotive housings, pumps, valves, electrical enclosures, appliances, and industrial pipe systems
|Extruded Rubber Profiles
|EPDM Silicone CR NBR
|Approximately −50°C to +230°C, depending on the rubber compound
|Continuous profiles can be manufactured in complex cross-sections for doors, windows, panels, glazing, and equipment access points.
|Rubber extrusion through a shaped die, followed by continuous vulcanization using hot air, microwave, salt bath, or autoclave systems
|Cutting or splicing, corner molding, dimensional profile checks, density and hardness testing, and surface inspection
|Vehicle doors, railway systems, building façades, industrial cabinets, windows, and cleanroom equipment
|Metal-Reinforced Rubber Seals
|NBR EPDM FKM CR
|Approximately −40°C to +200°C, depending on the elastomer and reinforcement design
|Combines elastomer flexibility with the dimensional stability and structural support of a metal insert or carrier.
|Insert molding, compression molding, or transfer molding with preformed metal components
|Metal pretreatment, adhesive bonding, pull-off testing, concentricity inspection, dimensional measurement, and leakage testing
|Automotive engines, transmissions, pumps, compressors, bearing assemblies, and heavy industrial equipment
|High-Temperature Silicone Seals
|VMQ FVMQ
|Approximately −60°C to +230°C; short-term exposure may be higher for selected compounds
|Excellent flexibility across a wide temperature range, good weathering resistance, and low compression set at elevated temperatures; limited resistance to many fuels and oils.
|Compression molding, transfer molding, injection molding, or silicone extrusion
|Post-curing, volatile-content control, hardness testing, compression-set testing, dimensional inspection, and cleanliness inspection
|Food-processing equipment, lighting systems, medical devices, ovens, electrical systems, and high-temperature enclosures
|Chemical- and Weather-Resistant Seals
|EPDM FKM FFKM CR
|Approximately −50°C to +325°C for selected specialty compounds
|Selected for resistance to ozone, steam, acids, aggressive chemicals, fuels, or high-temperature media; compatibility must be validated against the exact fluid.
|Compression molding, injection molding, transfer molding, and precision extrusion
|Fluid immersion testing, volume-change measurement, tensile and elongation testing, compression-set testing, and leak testing
|Chemical processing, semiconductor equipment, pharmaceutical systems, outdoor machinery, and energy infrastructure
|Bonded and Spliced Ring Seals
|EPDM NBR Silicone FKM
|Approximately −50°C to +230°C, depending on the rubber compound and joint design
|Suitable for large-diameter or non-standard endless rings that are difficult to produce in a single mold.
|Extrusion followed by vulcanized splicing, adhesive bonding, or hot joining
|Joint strength testing, joint-profile inspection, dimensional measurement, visual inspection, and application-specific leakage testing
|Large flanges, vacuum systems, tanks, reactors, wind-energy equipment, and large-diameter piping
Temperature ranges are typical engineering guidelines rather than universal limits. Actual performance depends on the rubber compound, curing system, seal geometry, pressure, speed, fluid, surface finish, installation tolerances, and operating environment.
Quality Standards and Certifications for Chinese Seal Manufacturers
When evaluating rubber seal manufacturers in China, certifications should be verified, not simply listed. ISO 9001 shows that a documented quality system exists. It does not prove every seal will perform well. Ask for the certificate number, issuing body, scope, and expiration date.
Experienced manufacturers usually control rubber compound mixing, molding temperature, trimming, and final inspection. Request test records for hardness, tensile strength, elongation, compression set, and leakage. For automotive projects, IATF 16949 can indicate stronger process discipline. Medical applications may require ISO 13485 and controlled production environments. Environmental requirements may involve RoHS, REACH, or material declarations.
A reliable factory should provide batch identification and traceability. One practical check is comparing the certificate scope with the actual production site. Some documents cover only an office or a different facility. That detail is easy to miss. Ask for samples from normal production, not specially prepared pieces. Review aging tests, dimensional reports, and packaging conditions. Clear corrective-action records also reveal how a supplier handles failures. No manufacturer is perfect. Even a well-managed plant may face variation in rubber hardness or mold wear. The important question is whether it detects problems early and responds with evidence. On-site audits, independent laboratory testing, and small pilot orders can reduce uncertainty before volume purchasing begins.
How to Choose the Right Rubber Seal Manufacturer in China
Choosing a rubber seal manufacturer in China starts with application details, not a factory directory. Define media, temperature range, pressure, hardness, dimensions, and expected service life. Share a clear drawing and tolerances. Ask how the supplier selects compounds for oil, water, steam, or outdoor exposure. A capable technical team should explain trade-offs plainly. It should also identify risks before quoting. That conversation reveals more than a polished website. Keep the scope precise.
Request production samples made with the proposed compound and tooling. Test compression set, leakage, hardness, and dimensional stability under realistic conditions. One attractive sample proves little. It may hide inconsistent curing or weak inspection. Ask for compound traceability, batch records, inspection plans, and calibration evidence. Check relevant quality certificates, including their scope and expiration dates. Factory experience matters, but repeatable controls matter more. Review mold maintenance, trimming methods, packaging, and storage conditions. Small defects can become field failures.
Before placing a larger order, inspect the facility remotely or in person. Compare factory records with the parts received. Ask for recent, relevant customer references while protecting confidentiality. Confirm lead times, tooling ownership, change-control procedures, and corrective-action response. Communication deserves a practical test: send a difficult technical question and measure the answer. Very cheap pricing needs careful review. It may reflect efficient production, or missing controls. My own judgment would remain provisional until several batches perform consistently. Leave room for revision.
Conclusion
China has become a major source of reliable rubber sealing solutions, supported by advanced manufacturing capabilities, broad material options, and flexible production capacity. A leading Rubber Seal manufacturer typically combines strong engineering expertise, consistent quality control, modern molding and extrusion technologies, and the ability to develop customized products. Chinese manufacturers commonly produce O-rings, gaskets, oil seals, hydraulic and pneumatic seals, door and window seals, and specialized components for automotive, industrial, construction, and machinery applications.
Materials such as silicone, EPDM, NBR, FKM, and polyurethane are selected according to temperature, pressure, chemical exposure, and operating conditions. Advanced tooling, automated inspection, precision molding, and controlled curing processes help improve product consistency. When evaluating a manufacturer, buyers should review relevant quality certifications, testing procedures, production capacity, material traceability, customization services, communication efficiency, and delivery performance. Comparing samples, technical documentation, and long-term support can help identify a dependable partner for specific sealing requirements.
About Us
Shaanxi Kelong New Material Technology Co., Ltd. was established in 1996. It is a high-tech enterprise, integrating R&D, production and sales. The main products are combined sealing products, High Pressure Hydraulic Hose and Long wall Chock Haulers.
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