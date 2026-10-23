PCR Tube Wall Thickness And Material Quality Shape Reliable Testing Performance

MENAFN - GetNews) Wuxi City, Jiangsu Province, China-October 23,2026

How to Avoid“Invisible Traps” in PCR: A Deep Dive into Tube Wall Thickness and Material Quality

In molecular biology, PCR is a fundamental yet critical technique. However, even experienced researchers frequently encounter inconsistent results, severe evaporation, or false positives. Often, the issue lies not with the reagents or thermal cyclers, but with an overlooked“supporting actor”-the PCR tubes or PCR strip tubes.

Problem 1: Evaporation & Edge Effect

· Issue: Liquid loss or complete drying after cycling, or anomalous data in the outer wells (Edge Effect).

· Reason: This is typically caused by poor cap sealing or subtle deformation of the tube under high-temperature cycling. Evaporation alters the concentration of the reaction mix, leading to CT value shifts.

Problem 2: Uneven Heat Transfer & The Secret of Wall Thickness

· Issue: Inconsistent amplification efficiency between tubes within the same run, leading to poor reproducibility.

· Reason: PCR is highly temperature-sensitive. If the manufacturer's mold precision is insufficient, resulting in uneven wall thickness, it creates heat transfer delays. Excessive thickness increases thermal resistance, while overly thin walls risk warping or cracking.

Problem 3: Fluorescence Interference & Material Purity

· Issue: High background noise in qPCR, which compromises the detection limit of low-copy samples.

· Reason: Inferior plastics often contain additives or mold-release agents that exhibit autofluorescence under optical detection. Furthermore, any trace contamination of RNase, DNase, or pyrogens will degrade the nucleic acid samples directly.

Understanding these hidden variables is key to ensuring experimental reproducibility. As a dedicated manufacturer of high-precision molecular diagnostic consumables, GSBIO addresses these industry challenges directly.

Our PCR tubes are manufactured using premium medical-grade polypropylene imported from Europe within a Class 100,000 cleanroom, strictly certified free of DNase, RNase, and pyrogens. Utilizing ultra-precise mold technology, GSBIO consumables feature an ultra-thin, highly uniform wall design for rapid, synchronized heat transfer. Combined with our rigorously tested, high-tightness caps that minimize evaporation, we ensure maximum optical clarity and ultra-low background noise for your critical qPCR assays.

Contact GSBIO to request samples or discuss your custom requirements. We will respond within 24 hours! Thank you!

About us

Established in July 2012 and based in Wuxi City, Jiangsu Province in eastern China, GSBIO (Wuxi Guosheng Bio-Eng. Co., Ltd.) specializing in the R&D, production, and sales of in vitro diagnostic (IVD) consumables and automated IVD instruments.