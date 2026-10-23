Commercial Vessel Carrying Ukrainian Sailors Sinks Off Romania's Coast Drone Attack Not Ruled Out

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Romania Journal, according to Ukrinform.

The vessel was located 13 nautical miles from the Romanian port of Constanța. According to preliminary reports, it may have been struck by a drone.

There were 13 crew members on board the Khoryv, which was sailing under the flag of the Comoros: 10 Ukrainian citizens and three Azerbaijani citizens.

Romanian authorities received a distress signal, prompting a rescue operation to save the crew members on board the vessel.

The Romanian Maritime Transport Authority stated that nine sailors were rescued, three are missing, and one died.

It is noted that this 43-year-old vessel is an ore/oil carrier. According to the ship-tracking website VesselFinder, it was en route from the Turkish port of Ereğli to Sulina, Romania, where it was scheduled to arrive on Saturday.

As reported by Ukrinform, last week eight people went missing after a fire broke out on a San Marino-flagged tanker in the Black Sea off the coast of Romania, where a series of drone attacks has recently been recorded.

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