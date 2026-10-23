Armenia's Future In CSTO Could Be Discussed At Moscow Summit

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Armenia has effectively withdrawn from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

Speaking to journalists, the organization's Secretary General, Taatbek Masadykov, said that Yerevan continues to receive documents sent to member states for domestic approval. In response, the Armenian side states that it does not participate in discussions or decision-making but does not object to decisions being adopted in a restricted format.

He noted that Armenia's representative attends the weekly meetings of the CSTO Permanent Council and listens to reports. However, the country does not participate in the organization's main events or military exercises.

The Secretary General also did not rule out the possibility that Armenia's membership could be discussed at a session of the CSTO Collective Security Council scheduled to take place in Moscow on November 11. He added that this could happen if the presiding country or another member state puts forward a relevant proposal.

Masadykov linked the current situation to Article 25 of the CSTO Charter. He explained that failure to pay membership contributions and fill quota-based positions could result in the loss of voting rights.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told parliament that he supported Armenia's removal from the CSTO and would welcome such a development. He also stated that Yerevan did not intend to participate actively in the organization's activities over the next five years.

Armenia had previously announced that it was "freezing" its participation in the CSTO. In December 2024, Pashinyan said that the country's relations with the organization had passed the point of no return.