Caterina Nirta

Associate Professor in Critical Theory, Royal Holloway, University of London

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My research examines the limits of the conceptual, spatial and institutional arrangements through which bodies, identities and forms of life are rendered intelligible, particularly where they exceed, unsettle or reconfigure those arrangements. Working across post-structuralist and feminist philosophy, gender and trans theory, embodiment, materialisms and spatial theory, I am especially interested in disobedient, irregular and non-conforming forms of embodiment: how they inhabit, negotiate and claim space within normative environments, and what their movements across and beyond those environments generate.

A related strand of my research explores utopian thought and philosophies of time, particularly questions of futurity, possibility and becoming, and the ways in which different conceptions of time delimit what can be imagined as possible.

–present Lecturer, Royal Holloway

2014 University of Westminster, PhD

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