Wells Fargo Names Kleber Santos Consumer Banking Chief

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Wells Fargo has appointed Kleber Santos as the sole CEO of its Consumer Banking and Lending (CBL) division, while Saul Van Beurden will focus exclusively on leading the bank's artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives.

According to the company announcement, the changes follow a period in which Santos and Van Beurden served as co-CEOs of CBL, which was formed last year. Van Beurden also established and led Wells Fargo's AI efforts.

Santos will oversee the division's operations and growth across consumer deposits, credit cards, business banking and auto lending.

Van Beurden will lead efforts to expand AI adoption across the company, working with Technology head Bridget Engle and business leaders to integrate AI into operations and customer services. He will also focus on strengthening Wells Fargo's partnerships with leading AI companies.

Both executives will continue to report to Chairman and CEO Charlie Scharf and remain members of the bank's Operating Committee.

“We have significant opportunities to grow our consumer businesses and to use AI to transform how we operate and serve our customers,” Scharf said.“Kleber and Saul have built strong momentum in both areas, and having each focus fully on these priorities will help us accelerate that progress.”

Wells Fargo is a financial services company with approximately $2.3 trillion in assets. Its operations span consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. The company ranked No. 38 on Fortune's 2026 list of the largest US corporations.