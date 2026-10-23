Japanese Firms Eye Modernization Of Uzbekistan's Fergana Plants

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's Fergana region is exploring new investment projects with Japanese companies Toyo Engineering Corporation and Mitsui & Co. Ltd. to modernize industrial facilities and introduce advanced technologies at a meeting in Tashkent on October 23.

This was stated by the Fergana regional administration, following a meeting between Fergana region Governor Khayrullo Bozorov and a Japanese business delegation led by Hidehiko Iwadare to explore opportunities to expand investment cooperation and develop new joint projects.

The meeting highlighted the strengthening strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Japan, as well as growing interest among Japanese businesses in investment opportunities in the Fergana region.

The Japanese delegation said its visit aimed to examine the operations of Ferganaazot JSC, a major chemical producer, and the Fergana Oil Refinery, hold talks with their management and assess opportunities for new joint investment projects.

Additionally, the delegation presented proposals to improve the enterprises' operations, introduce modern technologies into production processes and establish mutually beneficial cooperation.

Bozorov emphasized the importance of both industrial facilities to the regional economy and highlighted the role of investment in expanding production capacity, modernizing equipment and improving manufacturing processes.

The regional administration pledged practical support for promising investment initiatives and said it would facilitate the implementation of projects proposed during the meeting.

The sides agreed to continue cooperation, develop new investment projects and strengthen business ties to advance their implementation.