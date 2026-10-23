Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

ANI Pharmaceuticals To Discuss Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On November 5, 2026 At 8:00 A.M. ET


Date: 2026-10-23 07:17:02

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) (ANI or the Company) today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Nikhil Lalwani, President and Chief Executive Officer, Stephen P. Carey, Senior Vice President, Finance, and Chief Financial Officer, and Chris Mutz, Head of Rare Disease will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the results.

Date November 5, 2026
Time 8:00 a.m. ET
Dial-In +1 (833) 630-1956 (U.S. & Canada)
+1 (412) 317-1837 (International)
Reference the“ANI Pharmaceuticals Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Call.”
Webcast (live and replay) Please click here.


The live and archived webcast will also be available on the“Events & Presentations” page of the Company's website at , under the“Investors” section. A replay of the event will remain accessible for up to one year.

About ANI

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to its mission of“Serving Patients, Improving Lives" by developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative and high-quality therapeutics. The Company is focused on delivering sustainable growth through its Rare Disease business, which markets novel products in the areas of ophthalmology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, and pulmonology; its Generics business, which leverages R&D expertise, operational excellence, and U.S.-based manufacturing; and its Brands business. For more information, visit .

Investor Relations:
Irina Koffler, Vice President, Investor Relations
T: 917-734-7387
E:...

Media Relations:
Argot Partners
T: 212-600-1494
E:...

SOURCE: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


MENAFN23102026004107003653ID1111855797


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search