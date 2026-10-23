HTX Research Publishes Crypto Market Outlook Ahead Of The 2026 U.S. Midterm Elections

APIA, Samoa, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTX Research, the dedicated research arm of HTX, has published a new report titled Crypto Market Outlook Before and After the 2026 U.S. Midterm Elections.

The report finds that while the midterm elections may reshape policy expectations for the next two years, short-term crypto pricing remains governed by inflation, financing costs, and capital flows. Its base case for the period before and immediately after the vote is one of elevated volatility, repeated repricing, and divergence across assets, rather than a sustained rally driven by a single political narrative.

The report examines how the upcoming elections may affect the pace of crypto legislation, regulatory oversight, and asset pricing. It covers the current macro and funding environment, policy implications under different congressional outcomes, election sensitivity across major crypto asset categories, conditional market scenarios, and a framework of indicators for monitoring developments from the pre-election period through the first half of 2027.

The full report is available at:

*The above content is not an investment advice and does not constitute any offer or solicitation to offer or recommendation of any investment product.

About HTX Research

HTX Research is the dedicated research arm of HTX Group, responsible for conducting in-depth analyses, producing comprehensive reports, and delivering expert evaluations across a broad spectrum of topics, including cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and emerging market trends. Committed to providing data-driven insights and strategic foresight, HTX Research plays a pivotal role in shaping industry perspectives and supporting informed decision-making within the digital asset space. Through rigorous research methodologies and cutting-edge analytics, HTX Research remains at the forefront of innovation, driving thought leadership and fostering a deeper understanding of evolving market dynamics. Visit us.

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