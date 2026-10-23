Aurora Mobile's Engagelab Brings AI Beyond The Send Button With Agent Email, Letting AI Agents Receive And Answer Customer Replies At Scale

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Agent Email is purpose-built infrastructure that lets AI agents receive, understand, and answer inbound email at scale-keeping replies threaded in Gmail and Outlook, grounding answers in a company's private knowledge base, and writing intent signals back into CRM.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services, today announced Agent Email, AI-powered infrastructure for its AI-first customer engagement platform EngageLab that lets AI agents receive, understand, and answer inbound customer email at scale. Technical and growth teams can now deploy AI agents that automatically receive customer replies, respond with full conversation context, and write qualified intent signals back into CRM systems.

Most AI email tools on the market address only the first step of the email lifecycle: writing a message. What happens after send-deliverability, inbound replies, intent detection, and follow-up-remains largely manual. EngageLab's Agent Email is purpose-built to close that post-send gap.

Agent Email provides the "receive, send, and manage" infrastructure purpose-built for AI agents. When a recipient replies to a campaign or automated message, the inbound gateway captures the message, converts it into structured text an agent can read, and threads multi-turn conversations using the standard Message-ID, In-Reply-To, and References email headers-so replies stay folded into the original conversation in Gmail and Outlook. Agents can ground answers in a company's private knowledge base and push structured summaries and intent signals into CRM. Agent Email supports both a high-reputation shared sending domain for teams without DNS/SPF/DKIM/DMARC resources and custom domains, with a smooth upgrade path between the two. It is natively compatible with leading AI developer tools including Codex, Cursor, Claude Code, OpenClaw, and Hermes.









"Email value does not end at the send button. Our goal is to make sure every customer reply is understood and answered, turning one-way campaigns into conversations that actually move revenue," said Mr. Weidong Luo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Mobile.

EngageLab positions the capabilities for three immediate use cases: closing the reply loop on lifecycle messages such as welcome, renewal, and cart-recovery emails; zero-config cold-start outreach for companies entering overseas markets using the shared domain; and 24/7 cross-time-zone technical and sales response grounded in internal documentation.

Availability note: Agent Email is available now to enterprise customers. For access, contact EngageLab or visit engagelab.com.

About EngageLab

EngageLab is an AI-first customer engagement platform that helps you build stronger customer relationships with AI agents, unified customer data, and reliable delivery across channels.

EngageLab's global customers include Dhgate, HelloRide, The Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE) of Ecuador, J&T Cargo, Blurams and many more.



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About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services. The Company is dedicated to empowering global enterprises with stable, efficient, and intelligent customer interaction solutions. Leveraging its first-mover advantage in mobile messaging, Aurora Mobile has evolved into a comprehensive platform that integrates Omnichannel Engagement, AI-Driven Marketing, Advanced AI Customer Support, and Frictionless Identity Security. Through its flagship brand EngageLab and its robust AI infrastructure GPTBots.ai, the Company helps businesses achieve seamless customer reach, automate complex marketing journeys, and optimize service efficiency with AI agents, accelerating digital transformation for clients worldwide.

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This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile's strategies; Aurora Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile's ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

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