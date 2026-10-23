Gigacloud Technology Inc Ranks Among Top 15 On Fortune's Fastest Growing Companiestm 2026 And TIME's America's Growth Leaders 2027 Lists

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognitions Reflect Strong Financial Performance and Continued Marketplace Growth

EL MONTE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaCloud Technology Inc (Nasdaq: GCT) ("GigaCloud" or the "Company"), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced it ranked No. 13 on Fortune's Fastest Growing CompaniesTM 2026 list and No. 12 on TIME's America's Growth Leaders 2027 list.

The recognitions build on GigaCloud's growing record of industry accolades, marking its second consecutive year in TIME's U.S. growth ranking and following its inclusion on the magazine's World's Growth Leaders 2026 list. These distinctions reflect the Company's continued expansion of its global B2B marketplace and execution of its long-term strategy.

“At a time when technological innovation is reshaping industries and creating new opportunities across the economy, we are especially honored to receive this recognition from both Fortune and TIME,” said Larry Wu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GigaCloud.“It is a meaningful acknowledgment of the progress we have made in an industry that plays a fundamental role in global commerce, and a reminder of the responsibility we have to help move it forward. We remain committed to delivering greater value and operational efficiency for the businesses we serve and accelerating the digital transformation of the global large-parcel supply chain.”

The complete Fortune Fastest Growing Companies 2026TM and TIME's America's Growth Leaders 2027 lists are available here and here, respectively.

About the Fortune Fastest Growing Companies List

Now in its 41st year, the Fortune Fastest Growing CompaniesTM list recognizes publicly traded companies demonstrating strong growth across key financial measures. Companies are evaluated based on revenue growth, earnings-per-share growth and three-year annualized total return. Data for the list is provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The full list methodology can be found here.

About TIME's America's Growth Leaders

TIME and Statista's America's Growth Leaders 2027 ranking recognizes U.S.-based public companies that achieved the highest compound annual revenue growth over a multi-year period. Rankings are determined by verified CAGR data, with additional factors like absolute revenue and employment growth used for context. More information can be found here.

About GigaCloud Technology Inc

GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Company's B2B ecommerce platform, which it refers to as the“GigaCloud Marketplace,” integrates everything from discovery and payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. The Company's global marketplace seamlessly connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers, primarily in the U.S., Asia and Europe, to execute cross-border transactions with confidence, speed and efficiency. The Company offers a truly comprehensive solution that transports products from the manufacturer's warehouse to the end customer's doorstep, all at one fixed price. The Company first launched its marketplace in January 2019 by focusing on the global furniture market and has since expanded into additional categories such as home appliances and fitness equipment. For more information, please visit the Company's website: .

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