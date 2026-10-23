ACT Energy Technologies Ltd. Begins Trading On OTCQX Best Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced ACT Energy Technologies Ltd. (TSX: ACX; OTCQX: ACXAF), a provider of directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in Canada and the United States, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. ACT Energy Technologies Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

ACT Energy Technologies Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol“ACXAF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on .

ACT Energy Technologies Ltd. is a trusted partner to North American energy companies requiring high-performance directional drilling, MWD and rotary steerable services, as well as in providing remote operations. ACT Energy Technologies Ltd. collaborates with customers to tailor their equipment and expertise to meet their specific technical downhole needs.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Trading in non-U.S. North American securities on OTC Markets reached $29.38B in the third quarter of 2026, representing an 84.22% increase over Q3 2025. OTC Markets recorded $203.47B in total dollar volume in Q3. North America ranked among the top home markets by trading volume during the quarter, highlighting sustained U.S. investor demand for internationally listed names.

About ACT Energy Technologies Ltd.

ACT Energy Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in Canada and the United States. It offers remote directional and measurement-while-drilling (MWD), automated gamma, drilling optimization, and well planning and rotary steerable services. The company also offers mud motors, MWD technology solutions, rotary steerable systems, drilling motors and components, and downhole technology products. It is also involved in the operation of real-time operations centers that offer continuous monitoring, collaboration, and optimization services. It also provides equipment rental, training, maintenance, and repair services.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCIDTM Basic Market and Pink LimitedTM Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

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