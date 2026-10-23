Atari Begins Trading On OTCQX Best Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Atari (Euronext Paris: ALATA; OTCQX: PONGF), an interactive entertainment company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Atari begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol“PONGF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on .

Atari is one of the most recognized and celebrated brands in the world. Their team is dedicated to honoring the legacy of the brand, and building upon its success so that Atari continues to be associated with fun for years to come.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“Moving to OTCQX is an important milestone for Atari and a practical step that gives U.S. investors real-time quotes and more convenient access to Atari shares,” said Wade Rosen, Chairman and CEO of Atari.

"We are excited to welcome Atari to the OTCQX Market," said Jonathan Dickson, VP, Head of EMEA at OTC Markets Group. "As one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers, Atari's addition to OTCQX enhances U.S. investors' ability to access global brands and strengthens the connection between European and U.S. capital markets."

Trading in European securities on OTC Markets reached $97.45 billion in the third quarter of 2026, representing an 23.37% increase over Q3 2025. OTC Markets recorded $656.81 billion in total dollar volume in the first three quarters of the year. Europe ranked among the top home markets by trading volume during the quarter, highlighting sustained U.S. investor demand for internationally listed names.

About Atari

Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 400 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

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