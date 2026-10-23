Nexpu Subsidiary Launches Customizable Music Creation Platform DPU

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexpu Ltd. (Nasdaq: DPU) (“Nexpu” or the“Company”) today announced that its subsidiary, Top Kingwin Technology INC, has launched a customizable music creation platform, branded as DPU (the“DPU Platform”), designed to help users create songs and instrumental tracks based on their own ideas, lyrics and preferred musical styles.

Short-form videos, social media and digital storytelling increasingly rely on music as part of everyday content creation. The DPU Platform integrates third-party AI technology with the Company's proprietary AI models, including its DPU-related model, to offer users a platform for music creation, listening and sharing.

Turning Ideas into Personalized Music

DPU Platform offers two creation modes. In description mode, users enter a musical style and theme, with the option to generate instrumental music. In lyrics mode, users provide lyrics, select or customize a musical style, and enter a song title.

Users can preview generated tracks within the creation interface, edit titles and cover images, download selected works, and publish their music within the platform for other users to view.

These features allow users to experiment with different musical styles and develop tracks based on their own preferences for song ideas or other digital content.

Connecting Creation, Discovery and Sharing

Beyond music creation, DPU Platform provides discovery by musical style and tags, personal libraries for managing works, and account and membership management. Chinese- and English-language interfaces are available.

The platform's membership and usage-credit framework provide a foundation for tiered services. Specific features, access and usage allowances are governed by the applicable membership terms. Commercial use of generated or uploaded content remains subject to platform terms, third-party licenses and applicable intellectual property requirements.

Expanding Nexpu's Software Portfolio

The launch adds a customizable music application to Nexpu's software portfolio through Top Kingwin Technology INC, reflecting the group's continued development of software products for user applications.

Top Kingwin Technology INC intends to refine DPU Platform through user feedback and ongoing product development. Future enhancements and commercial expansion will depend on user demand, technical performance and applicable licensing requirements.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Please see the "Safe Harbor Statement" below for additional information.

About Nexpu Ltd. (formerly known as Top KingWin Ltd)

Nexpu Ltd. (formerly known as Top KingWin Ltd) engages in the following business activities: (i) the sale of devices that support data collection and analysis; (ii) the sale of robots; and (iii) the development and operation of software products and platforms.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements made under the“safe harbor” provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“confident” and similar statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations as of the date of this release and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to: the DPU Platform is newly launched and may not perform as intended or achieve anticipated user adoption or commercial success; the platform's functionality and performance may depend on third-party AI technologies, services and infrastructure; the Company may encounter technical challenges, intellectual property or licensing issues, or regulatory uncertainties in connection with the development, operation and commercialization of the platform; planned enhancements and future commercial expansion may not materialize as anticipated; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

For further information, please contact:

Bonnie Zhang

Email: ...