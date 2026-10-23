Super Vision Technology: World's First I-NYS Implant For Congenital Nystagmus In A Chinese Boy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A 9-year-old boy has become the world's first patient to receive a newly approved implant to treat congenital nystagmus, in a procedure performed at Peking University People's Hospital. This marks that the technology has moved from regulatory clearance to clinical practice.

The boy, from Beijing's Miyun District, underwent surgery on Aug. 25th and returned on Oct. 21st for activation and calibration of the device.







Photo: Aug 25, first i-NYS implantation at Peking University People's Hospital

The patient's family first noticed his eye movements when he was 3 and was referred to Dr. Lejin Wang by a local county hospital. He had remained under Dr. Wang's care while awaiting the procedure.

He had been diagnosed with congenital nystagmus along with astigmatism and amblyopia, with pre-operative testing showing severely limited foveal fixation time.









Photo: Aug 25, first i-NYS implantation at Peking University People's Hospital

The Implantable Extraocular Neuromuscular Stimulator, known as i-NYS, has been developed for more than two decades by Dr. Lejin Wang, a professor of ophthalmology at Peking University People's Hospital. China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) granted marketing approval in March 2026.









Photo: Implantable Extraocular Neuromuscular Stimulator (i-NYS)

Congenital nystagmus (CN) is an inherited disorder characterized by involuntary, rhythmic eye movements that typically emerge in infancy and persist lifelong. It has long been considered an untreatable condition that causes reduced visual acuity, impaired binocular vision and abnormal head posture. According to published studies, about 1.3 million patients in China and 7 million worldwide are diagnosed with CN.

How it works

The device is the first to apply electrical stimulation to treat congenital nystagmus. A miniature pulse generator,which is implanted behind the ear delivers personalized microelectric current to the lateral rectus, suppressing the abnormal impulses that drive the nystagmus movements. The aim is to reduce the frequency and amplitude of nystagmus and increase foveal fixation time.

The i-NYS is a Class III implantable medical device. It entered the NMPA's innovative device review pathway in January 2024, and received Humanitarian Use Device designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in June 2025.

Witnessed by U.S. specialists

Dr. Stephen P. Christiansen, chair of ophthalmology and visual sciences at Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine,and Dr. David I. Silbert, MD, FAAP, founder of Conestoga Eye, were both observing the implant surgery on site.









Photo: Aug 25, first i-NYS implantation at Peking University People's Hospital

About Super Vision Technology

The i-NYS device was developed and commercialized by Super Vision Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. Super Vision Technology is a high-end ophthalmic medical device and medical chip R&D company with a global vision. The company has research and development centers in Beijing and Hong Kong, China, as well as in the United States.









Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

CONTACT: Company Name: Super Vision Technology Contact Person: cmkjservice Email:... Country: China Website: #/home