JETOUR Connects Its Travel+ Vision With Chery's Commitment To A Greener Future

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global mobility evolves, sustainability is becoming an increasingly important part of travel. Through its Travel+ strategy, JETOUR connects mobility with diverse travel scenarios and lifestyle needs. This vision aligns with Chery Group's efforts to promote green mobility, environmental awareness and sustainable development.









On October 22, during the 2026 Chery International User Summit, Chery launched the“Ride Green Life” lakeside cycling activity under the shared vision of“One Nature, One Future.” International media, industry partners and user representatives completed a 10.6-kilometer ride, recording their carbon footprints and experiencing low-carbon mobility firsthand.

Making Sustainable Travel Part of Everyday Life

The cycling initiative translated environmental awareness into an accessible experience. JETOUR's Global Technology Experience Day, held from October 20 to 23 across Wuhu, Moganshan and Xiazhu Lake, also connected its Travel+ vision with technology showcases, outdoor experiences and test drives. At Xiazhu Lake, ecological activities, including crested ibis conservation, linked travel with biodiversity awareness.

Chery also continues to work with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Since launching their global“Cherish the Nature” partnership in 2024, the two organizations have promoted nature conservation, environmental education and public engagement to support biodiversity protection and climate resilience.

Extending Social Impact Through Global Partnerships

Chery has also continued its cooperation with UNICEF to support education worldwide. Since 2023, the Group has committed US$12 million to UNICEF's global education programmes across six countries: Mexico, China, South Africa, Türkiye, Indonesia and Viet Nam. These initiatives support inclusive education, digital skills development and learning opportunities for children and young people.

Advancing a Connected, Low-Carbon Mobility Ecosystem

At the Summit, Chery showcased its Volt-dragon ultra-fast charging technology and V2G Smart Charging Center. The charging system can deliver up to 500 kilometers of range with five minutes of charging, while bidirectional vehicle-to-grid technology enables electric vehicles to return stored electricity to the grid during peak demand.

Together, these initiatives demonstrate how green mobility, energy innovation and social responsibility can contribute to a more sustainable future. For JETOUR, this broader vision complements its Travel+ strategy, creating opportunities to connect travel experiences with nature, communities and more responsible mobility choices worldwide.

*UNICEF does not endorse any company, brand, product or service.

Contact:

Tina Liu

JETOUR Auto

13757229826

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