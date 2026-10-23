JETOUR Connects Technology With Real-World Travel As Chery Expands Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global mobility evolves, technology is opening new possibilities for travel, intelligent transportation and sustainable development. For JETOUR, this direction supports its Travel+ strategy, connecting vehicles with broader travel experiences and lifestyle needs.









At the 2026 Chery Global Innovation Conference in Wuhu, Chery showcased advances in artificial intelligence, intelligent driving, robotics and energy solutions. The technologies demonstrate how automotive engineering can support applications across mobility, energy and everyday life.

Technology Beyond Traditional Mobility

Chery presented AiMOGA embodied AI robots, Level 4 Robotaxi solutions and intelligent farming equipment, alongside an electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft. AiMOGA products have reached more than 60 countries and regions, with commercial deliveries exceeding 3,000 units. Chery also introduced Volt-dragon ultra-fast charging and a vehicle-to-grid (V2G) demonstration station integrating solar power, battery storage and high-power charging. In Spain, a solar-plus-storage microgrid has replaced diesel-powered electricity generation at an electric heavy-truck facility.

Turning Innovation into Travel Experiences

At the 2026 JETOUR Global Technology Experience Day, JETOUR put the Group's broader technology capabilities into a travel-focused context. The event brought together more than 2,000 international guests, media representatives and users to explore technologies and experience the brand's product lineup. JETOUR's T Series combines urban comfort with off-road capability, supported across the lineup by C-DM Super Hybrid technology. Its XWD intelligent four-wheel-drive system features“7+X” one-touch off-road modes for conditions such as gravel, water crossings and steep slopes. Smart cockpit and intelligent driving technologies are designed to make journeys more comfortable and reassuring. The G Series uses the GAIA all-terrain intelligent architecture, combining a hybrid system, dedicated off-road chassis and premium cabin experience.

Travel+ Beyond the Showroom

JETOUR also brought technology into an outdoor setting through a riverside beach-camping welcome dinner. Vehicle-to-load (V2L) technology powered cooking and entertainment at the event, demonstrating how vehicle functions can support real travel and leisure scenarios. The experience day also included test drives, allowing international guests to experience JETOUR models in practical driving conditions.

By linking technological development with real-world product experiences, JETOUR continues to advance its Travel+ vision-connecting mobility, outdoor exploration and lifestyle while responding to diverse travel needs around the world.

Contact:

Tina Liu

JETOUR Auto

13757229826

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