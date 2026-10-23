Healthrecon Connect Marks 10 Years Serving US Healthcare At ELEVATE 2026

Team HealthRecon Connect celebrating a decade of excellence

Revenue cycle management provider marks a decade of growth at ELEVATE 2026 in Colombo, honoring 200+ long-serving employees and outlining its AI-led future.

- Denver Fernando, CEO, HealthRecon ConnectSOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HealthRecon Connect, a revenue cycle management solutions provider serving US healthcare organizations, celebrated its 10th anniversary at ELEVATE 2026, held September 20 at Shangri-La Colombo. The event brought together employees from Sri Lanka and senior leaders from across the globe to mark a decade of growth and set the direction for the company's next chapter.The celebration honored over two hundred long-serving employees and recognized teams for contributions to innovation and operational excellence."Reaching this milestone reflects how far we have come through the commitment of our people and the partnerships we have built with our clients," said Thilini Ekanayake, Chief Strategy Officer, HealthRecon Connect. "Our focus remains on understanding the changing needs of healthcare providers, strengthening long-term client relationships, developing our people, and continuously evolving our solutions to help clients navigate an increasingly complex revenue cycle environment."With a presence across more than six countries and global delivery centers in Sri Lanka, India, and the Philippines, HealthRecon Connect is advancing its technology-led transformation through artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, and data-driven solutions. By integrating these capabilities with deep RCM expertise, the company aims to help US healthcare organizations improve operational efficiency, optimize financial performance, and navigate an increasingly complex healthcare environment.

Akila Perera

Shoretree Holdings

+61 458 795 575

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HealthRecon Connect Marks 10 Years Serving US Healthcare at ELEVATE 2026 News Provided By Shoretree Holdings October 23, 2026, 10:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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