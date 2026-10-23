Sheikha Hind Bahwan: Oman's Energy Transition Is Built In Small Units

A 4,600 kWp rooftop solar project in Oman, among the larger installations in Hind Bahwan Group's expanded renewable energy portfolio.

Hind Bahwan Group's Founder and Chairperson reflects on seven years moving from rooftop solar to 620 MW of renewable IPPs and 2,500 MW of gas-fired capacity.

- Sheikha Hind BahwanMUSCAT, MUSCAT, OMAN, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sheikha Hind Bahwan, Founder and Chairperson of Hind Bahwan Group, has published a new reflection, Scale Is Built in Small Units, tracing seven years of the Group's journey in Oman's power sector, from its first rooftop solar installation to utility-scale investments in renewable and conventional generation.Today the Group's portfolio spans more than 45 megawatts of solar across its engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and operations and maintenance (O&M) activities, investments in 620 megawatts of renewable IPPs through Al Khadra Partners and 2,500 megawatts of gas-fired power capacity through Bahwan Infrastructure Services.Sheikha Hind Bahwan said:"The story of our region's energy transition is usually told in gigawatts. From the outside, it may read as a sequence of announcements. From where I sit, the journey was built in much smaller units, and the order turned out to matter more than I understood at the time.""Seven years ago, we began building our experience in renewable energy with small rooftop solar installations in Oman. Those early projects brought us close to the customer, understanding their energy needs, the practical realities of delivering projects on the ground, and the wider opportunities around energy efficiency. Over time, we delivered one of the largest rooftop solar projects in Oman, expanded into operations and maintenance, carried out wind resource assessments and began investing alongside partners in utility-scale power projects.""Each step prepared us for the next, and I am proud we took them in that order. Scale exposes whatever sits beneath it, and we had taken the time to build that foundation.""The solar EPC and O&M activities are a direct continuation of those early rooftop projects, while our expansion into utility-scale power investments reflects the capabilities, experience and partnerships built along the way. It's a broader power and energy portfolio, a dynamic mix of both renewable and conventional generation.""An energy transition is a system that has to keep the lights on while it changes.""As new opportunities emerge further across storage, green hydrogen and the growing power demand from data centers, we are approaching them with the same mindset as that first rooftop: understand the need, build the capability, then scale. This approach is already reflected in Al Khadra Partners' participation in the development of a large-scale green hydrogen project in Duqm, Oman.""Oman's transition will continue to be measured in gigawatts. As we operate at that scale today, we remain grounded in what those early projects taught us," she added.The full article is available on the Hind Bahwan Group website.

Al Khadra Partners

Hind Bahwan Group

+968 22304081

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Sheikha Hind Bahwan: Oman's Energy Transition Is Built in Small Units News Provided By Al Khadra Partners October 23, 2026, 10:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.