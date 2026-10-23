Charlottesville Veterinarian Warns Pet Owners Of Hidden Halloween Candy Dangers

Dr. Jesse Bejar of Wag Veterinary urges local families to protect their pets from chocolate and xylitol poisoning as Halloween approaches.

- Dr. Jesse Bejar, Wag Veterinary

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With Halloween just around the corner, a Charlottesville-area veterinarian is reminding pet owners that some of the holiday's most popular treats can pose serious, even life-threatening risks to their four-legged companions.

Dr. Jesse Bejar, founder of Wag Veterinary in Ivy, Virginia, is urging families to take extra precautions with Halloween candy, particularly chocolate and sugar-free sweets that may contain xylitol, a sugar substitute that is highly toxic to dogs.

While many pet owners already know that chocolate can be dangerous for dogs, fewer are familiar with xylitol, an ingredient found in certain sugar-free candies, chewing gums, chocolates, and other everyday products.

"Halloween should be a fun time for the entire family, but it's also a time when pets can get into things that are extremely dangerous for them," said Dr. Bejar. "Most people understand that chocolate isn't safe for dogs, but they may not realize that some sugar-free candies can be just as dangerous, if not more so. Knowing what to look for and keeping these products out of reach can prevent a serious medical emergency."

Why Xylitol Is So Dangerous for Dogs

Xylitol is a sugar substitute used in various products, including sugar-free gum, candy, some chocolate products, baked goods, and certain peanut butters.

Although considered safe for human consumption, it can have devastating consequences when ingested by dogs.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), xylitol can trigger a rapid release of insulin in dogs, causing their blood sugar levels to plummet to dangerously low levels, a condition known as hypoglycemia.

This reaction can begin within 10 to 60 minutes of ingestion, although some effects may be delayed. In severe cases, xylitol poisoning can also cause liver damage, liver failure, seizures, and death.

Symptoms of xylitol poisoning may include vomiting, weakness, difficulty walking, loss of coordination, lethargy, trembling, and seizures.

"One of the biggest concerns with xylitol is how quickly a dog can become seriously ill," Dr. Bejar explained. "A dog may appear perfectly normal immediately after eating something, but that doesn't mean they're safe. If you suspect your dog has swallowed a product containing xylitol, don't wait for symptoms to appear. Contact a veterinarian immediately."

The FDA also warns that xylitol may appear on ingredient labels under alternative names, including birch sugar or wood sugar. Pet owners should carefully examine the ingredients of sugar-free products rather than assuming that a treat is safe simply because it does not contain traditional sugar.

Chocolate Remains a Serious Halloween Hazard

Although xylitol deserves particular attention, traditional chocolate remains one of the most recognizable Halloween-related dangers for pets.

Chocolate contains theobromine and caffeine, substances that dogs metabolize much more slowly than humans. Depending on the type and quantity consumed, chocolate poisoning can cause vomiting, diarrhea, restlessness, an elevated heart rate, tremors, seizures, and potentially fatal complications.

Dark chocolate and unsweetened baking chocolate generally pose greater risks because they contain higher concentrations of these toxic compounds.

However, milk chocolate can also cause poisoning, particularly when a small dog consumes a substantial amount.

Sugar-free chocolate products deserve additional scrutiny because certain varieties may contain xylitol, potentially exposing dogs to two different toxic substances.

"Pet owners should never assume that a small piece of chocolate or candy is harmless," said Dr. Bejar. "The risk depends on several factors, including the dog's size, the type of product, and how much was consumed. The safest approach is to keep all Halloween candy away from pets and seek professional guidance immediately if an accidental ingestion occurs."

Simple Halloween Precautions Can Prevent an Emergency

With children returning home from trick-or-treating carrying bags of candy, Dr. Bejar encourages families throughout Charlottesville, Crozet, Ivy, and Albemarle County to establish a few basic safety rules.

First, store Halloween candy in secure cabinets or containers that pets cannot access. Leaving candy bowls on coffee tables, countertops, or other accessible surfaces can create unnecessary risks, especially for curious dogs.

Parents should also remind children not to share Halloween treats with pets, regardless of how eagerly an animal begs. Even candy that appears harmless may contain ingredients unsuitable for dogs or cats.

Candy wrappers present another concern. Foil, plastic, and other packaging materials can cause choking or gastrointestinal obstructions if swallowed.

Families should also pay special attention to discarded candy and wrappers after trick-or-treating. Dogs may discover forgotten treats inside backpacks, bedrooms, purses, or trash containers long after Halloween night has ended.

For households that want to include their pets in the celebration, Dr. Bejar recommends choosing treats specifically formulated for dogs or cats rather than sharing human candy.

What to Do If Your Pet Eats Halloween Candy

If a pet consumes chocolate, sugar-free candy, or another potentially toxic substance, Dr. Bejar stresses that immediate action is essential.

Pet owners should contact their veterinarian, an emergency veterinary hospital, or an animal poison control service as soon as possible, even if their pet is not showing symptoms.

When possible, owners should save the candy packaging and provide information about the product, the estimated quantity consumed, the approximate time of ingestion, and the pet's weight. These details can help veterinary professionals determine the potential severity of the exposure and recommend appropriate treatment.

Owners should not attempt to induce vomiting or administer home remedies unless specifically instructed to do so by a veterinary professional.

During regular business hours, pet owners can contact Wag Veterinary at 434-235-5015. For after-hours emergencies, the practice directs clients to emergency veterinary services or the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center at 888-426-4435, which provides assistance around the clock.

"Accidents can happen even in very careful households," Dr. Bejar said. "What matters most is recognizing a potential problem and responding quickly. Getting veterinary advice right away can make a tremendous difference in the outcome."

Keeping Halloween Safe for Every Family Member

Beyond candy-related risks, Halloween can be stressful for pets because of frequent doorbell ringing, unfamiliar costumes, decorations, and increased neighborhood activity.

Dr. Bejar encourages families to consider their pets' comfort during holiday festivities, particularly animals that become anxious around unfamiliar people or loud noises.

Keeping pets in a quiet, secure area during busy trick-or-treating hours can reduce stress and prevent accidental escapes through frequently opened doors.

Ultimately, Dr. Bejar hopes that increased awareness of chocolate toxicity and xylitol poisoning will help Charlottesville-area families avoid preventable veterinary emergencies this Halloween.

"A little preparation can go a long way toward keeping pets healthy," he said. "Halloween is meant to create happy memories, and we want those memories to include healthy, happy pets. Taking a few simple precautions can help ensure everyone enjoys the holiday safely."

About Wag Veterinary

Wag Veterinary is a locally owned veterinary practice located in Ivy, Virginia, conveniently situated between Charlottesville and Crozet. Founded by Dr. Jesse Bejar, a graduate of Texas A&M Veterinary College, the clinic provides compassionate, individualized medical care for dogs and cats throughout Charlottesville, Albemarle County, and surrounding communities.

With an emphasis on preventive medicine, practical treatment options, and strong relationships between veterinarians and pet owners, Wag Veterinary offers primary care, diagnostic services, dentistry, and surgery. The practice is committed to helping local families make informed decisions about their pets' health and well-being.

For more information, visit or call 434-235-5015.

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