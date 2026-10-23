Shopview Releases Free Labor Rate Calculator That Shows Heavy-Duty Shops What To Charge Per Hour

ShopView's free Labor Rate Calculator shows independent heavy-duty repair shops the hourly rate they need to charge to cover technician wages, overhead and profit. No email address or account is required to see results.

New free tool allows heavy-duty shop owners to enter wages, overhead and a profit target to get the hourly rate their shop needs to be profitable

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ShopView, the heavy-duty repair shop management platform, has released a free Labor Rate Calculator for independent truck, trailer, diesel and equipment repair shops. The calculator shows owners the hourly rate they need to charge to cover technician wages, overhead and profit, and how much of their posted rate they collect. No email address or account is required to see results.A labor rate copied from a nearby shop, or raised a few dollars each year, does not account for what a shop's own technicians cost or how many of their paid hours end up on an invoice. The rate can look healthy on the sign while the shop loses money on labor.Owners enter their number of technicians, average hourly wage, weekly paid hours, billable percentage, monthly overhead, payroll burden and target margin. The calculator works out monthly technician cost and billable hours, then the break-even and recommended labor rates, and shows the formula behind each step.The rate is built on billed hours rather than paid hours. Technicians are paid for a full week, but shop cleanup, waiting on parts and road tests mean only part of that time is billed. In the calculator's default example, a four-technician shop billing 70% of paid hours breaks even at $107 an hour and needs $133 for a 20% margin. At $133, each extra percentage point of billable time adds about $924 a month in labor revenue. Results change with each shop's own figures.In an optional step, owners enter their posted rate, plus last month's labor revenue and billed hours. The calculator shows their effective labor rate and what the gap between the two cost the shop that month. Discounts for fleet customers, comebacks fixed at no charge, warranty work paid at lower rates and clocked hours that never reach an invoice can all widen the gap.The math works in any currency, so Canadian shops can enter their figures in Canadian dollars. Owners can download a one-page PDF summary for their accountant by entering an email address.The Labor Rate Calculator is available at .About ShopViewShopView is heavy-duty repair shop management software for independent truck, trailer, diesel, and equipment repair facilities. Built by shop owners, the platform serves single-location shops and multi-location operations across North America, including businesses with three to more than 50 technicians. ShopView holds the highest ratings in its category across G2, Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice, based on more than 160 verified customer reviews.

Cody McCarthy

ShopView

+1 587-438-9423

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ShopView Releases Free Labor Rate Calculator That Shows Heavy-Duty Shops What to Charge per Hour News Provided By ShopView October 23, 2026, 10:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology



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