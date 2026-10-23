SUN PRAIRIE, WI, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Residents of Sun Prairie and neighboring communities can access family dental care, cosmetic treatment, restorative procedures, and emergency visits at Parkview Dental Associates Sc. Dr. Tom Wilhelms, Dr. Mai Xiong, and Dr. Lucas Peppler currently practice at the dental clinic.Households looking for a family dentist can schedule checkups and cleanings for adults alongside pediatric dentistry for children. Patients without insurance can see a dentist through an in-house Membership Savings Plan, and the office accepts a variety of dental insurance plans.Appearance-focused treatment falls under cosmetic dentistry, covering porcelain veneers and bonding. Patients may also consult a cosmetic dentist about professional teeth whitening.Teeth straightening is available through Invisalign clear aligners for both teens and adults, with iTero digital scans used in planning each orthodontic case.Restorative work includes dental crowns and dental bridges, along with Same-Day CEREC crowns. Full and partial dentures restore everyday function, and gum health is addressed through periodontics. Dr. Wilhelms plans dental implants using cone beam imaging and intraoral scanning, following C-DOCS training in digital implant surgery.Same-day emergency dental care is offered when feasible. A dental emergency may involve a severe toothache, a broken or knocked-out tooth, a lost filling or crown, or an abscess.Company profile:Parkview Dental Associates, SC, is a dentist-owned, dentist-run practice founded in 1969. Its guiding principle holds that the best interest of the patient is the only interest to be considered, a standard shaping treatment recommendations and a family-friendly, community-focused character.

Dr. Bob Limke

Parkview Dental Associates Sc

+1 608-837-7394

...

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Parkview Dental Associates Sc Details: Family and Cosmetic Dental Services News Provided By Parkview Dental Associates Sc October 23, 2026, 10:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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