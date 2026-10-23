A Family's Journey Through Kidney Disease Inspires A Powerful Story Of Resilience

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) .Shades of Life: Sublime Joy Is in Living illuminates the courage, compassion, and determination required to face life-threatening illness.

- Dr. Mohammad Akmal

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Solomon Trust Media Publishes Shades of Life: Sublime Joy Is in Living, a Moving Memoir of Resilience and Hope

Solomon Trust Media announces the publication of Shades of Life: Sublime Joy Is in Living by Dr. Mohammad Akmal and Vasundhara Raghavan, a memoir examining a family's experience with chronic kidney disease, the challenges of long-term treatment, and the determination to preserve hope through adversity. The book aims to inform and encourage readers affected by kidney failure by combining personal experience with medical insight, demonstrating how knowledge, family support, and perseverance can help people navigate life-changing diagnoses.

Book Summary

When fifteen-year-old Aditya develops a persistent headache in 1996, his family faces devastating news: his kidneys are failing. What follows is a difficult journey through medical investigations, dialysis, transplantation, complications, and the uncertainty of living with chronic kidney disease.

Told through the perspective of his mother, Vasundhara Raghavan, and informed by the medical expertise of Dr. Mohammad Akmal, Shades of Life: Sublime Joy Is in Living explores the emotional and practical realities of caring for a child with a life-threatening illness. The family's experience reveals the demands placed on patients and caregivers, from confronting difficult treatment decisions to adjusting everyday routines and finding strength amid uncertainty.

Beyond recounting a family's personal ordeal, the memoir seeks to help readers better understand kidney disease and prepare for the challenges it can bring. By bringing together lived experience and clinical knowledge, the book offers an empathetic perspective on resilience, family bonds, and the importance of informed care. Its central message is that even when life takes an unexpected turn, compassion, patience, and determination can help people discover meaning and continue moving forward.

Unique Aspects and Themes

Personal experience and medical knowledge: Combines a family's firsthand experience with a physician's professional perspective.

Caregiving and resilience: Explores the emotional responsibilities and difficult decisions faced by families supporting loved ones with chronic illness.

Kidney disease awareness: Seeks to help readers understand treatment challenges and the value of informed medical care.

Family and perseverance: Highlights the importance of support, adaptability, and determination during prolonged health challenges.

Hope amid uncertainty: Encourages readers to recognize the possibility of meaning and continued growth through difficult circumstances.

About the Authors

Dr. Mohammad Akmal is a physician and academic specializing in kidney disease. He served as a professor of medicine at the University of Southern California's Keck School of Medicine and directed its dialysis program for more than 25 years. His contribution to Shades of Life brings clinical perspective to the family's experience, helping connect personal challenges with the medical realities of kidney failure and its treatment.

Vasundhara Raghavan, also known as Vasundhara Ramanujan, is a writer and kidney-disease awareness advocate whose family's experience inspired the memoir. She retired as secretary-general of the Mumbai-based Media Research Users Council in 2005 and subsequently devoted substantial attention to understanding chronic kidney disease and supporting affected families. Her later work includes The Kidney Warriors and Who Lives, Who Dies with Kidney Disease. She also helped establish the Kidney Warriors Foundation, which supports kidney patients in India. Through her writing and advocacy, Raghavan seeks to make the experiences of patients and caregivers better understood.

Together, the authors bring personal testimony and medical expertise to a story intended to inform, encourage, and support readers confronting serious illness.

Book Details

Title: Shades of Life: Sublime Joy Is in Living

Authors: Dr. Mohammad Akmal and Vasundhara Raghavan

Genre: Memoir, biography, health and medical nonfiction

Publisher: Solomon Trust Media

Publication Date: May 15, 2026

Paperback ISBN: 979-8-9951991-6-8

eBook ISBN: 979-8-9951991-7-5

Language: English

Availability

The book is available in print and digital formats through participating booksellers and online retailers. Readers can explore the following listings:

eBook:

International retail listing: Rakuten Kobo Japan

Paperback retail listing:

Media Contact

Solomon Trust Media welcomes inquiries from journalists, editors, reviewers, healthcare publications, and interview producers interested in the book and its authors. Review copies, interviews, and additional information are available upon request.

Publisher: Solomon Trust Media

Mohammad Akmal

Solomon Trust Media LLC

+1 619-330-6806

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