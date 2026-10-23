Mozilla Foundation Opens Funding Call For AI Built Around Communities

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Seven projects will receive up to $500,000 each to build open, community-shaped AI that solves real-world problems. Three anchor projects already selected.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The AI industry has made scale its dominant measure of progress: bigger models, bigger infrastructure, bigger markets. But some of the most consequential applications of AI may never reach a billion users, and they shouldn't have to.Mozilla Foundation backs a different kind of ambition. Its new Human-Scale AI Studio cohort will fund small, bespoke technologies built around real human needs-especially where those needs are too specific, too local, or too easily overlooked by short-term market logic.The program will support seven projects with up to $500,000 each over three years, without taking equity, alongside expert coaching and access to Mozilla's global network. Central to the thesis is“product-community fit”: the belief that the strongest technologies are built with the people they serve, not simply delivered to them. Builders need room to pursue those useful ideas without pressure to turn every solution into a global platform.“The race to build bigger AI has become a failure of imagination,” says Nabiha Syed, CEO of Mozilla Foundation.“We've confused size with progress, and market potential with human value. That logic rules out extraordinary possibilities before they're even built. Mozilla Foundation keeps that field open, putting first-belief capital, community, and conviction behind ambitious, human-centered technologies that solve real problems.”Three anchor projects handpicked to kick off the cohortThree of the seven projects have already been selected, based on a rigorous assessment of capabilities, product-community fit, and mission alignment: Tiles, DAIR, and, Family Intelligence.Mehan Jayasuriya, senior program officer, says,“We look forward to working with these teams of leaders, thinkers, and builders in this space.”Tiles is an early example of what's now possible at the fringes of AI development: namely, agentic systems that are open, decentralized, and truly local. As personal agents like Meta's Muse and OpenClaw become AI's next mass-market product, Tiles reminds us that we don't have to give away our most sensitive data to any single company's platform. They've built their stack on top of AT Protocol-which has a vibrant and very values-aligned developer community-and the product has a lot of early buzz in local, open source, and decentralized tech circles.DAIR is tackling one of AI's biggest bottlenecks: access to compute. Many nonprofits rely on cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, whose cost, control, and environmental impact often clash with their mission. DAIR has built tools that let organizations run their own compute, and Mozilla Foundation's funding will help make those tools easy for anyone to use. Its ethical, values-aligned compute cluster could provide critical infrastructure for builders across this cohort.Family Intelligence is building an alternative to the smart home assistants that are quickly becoming fixtures in family life. Products like Amazon's Alexa+ and Google's Gemini for Home handle some of a family's most intimate information, from schedules and documents to personal stories, and send it all to corporate servers. Family Intelligence uses a local AI model to organize that information while keeping it inside the home. Its pilot with low-income families will show others how to design for people tech often overlooks.“These three teams set the bar for the rest of the cohort, and we hope it will help seed the cohort with ambition and thoughtfulness,” says Jayasuriya.Call for applications open until November 20Mozilla Foundation is looking for working technologies already being used or piloted with the people they serve. Projects should combine efficient use of models and computing resources, meaningful user and community control, and design tailored to a specific need.Selected projects will receive $300,000 and 12 months of tailored coaching, technical expertise, and community-building support beginning in April 2027. Projects demonstrating strong progress will receive a further $200,000 and two additional years of support.Mozilla Foundation's ambition is to help these alternatives last-and to show that solving a specific problem well is a future for AI worth investing in.Applications close November 20, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time.Learn more and apply: mzl/4zNrcq2

Lauren Hendry Parsons

Mozilla Foundation

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Mozilla Foundation opens funding call for AI built around communities News Provided By di:ga communications October 23, 2026, 10:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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