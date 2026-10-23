Mailmycard Launches Handwritten Postcard Service In Bengaluru, Writing Messages In Real Ink In 112 Languages

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Bengaluru-based service sends handwritten 6×4-inch cards across India and abroad, with automated mailing for business orders and closed deals.

BENGALURU, INDIA, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MailMyCard, a Bengaluru-based service from DPR Software Labs (OPC) Private Limited, today announced handwritten postcards that people and businesses can order online. A customer types a message, and a pen plotter writes it in ink on a 6×4-inch postcard-size card. MailMyCard then puts it in an addressed envelope and posts it, in India or abroad. Delivery is always tracked and is priced by destination.Many people intend to send a handwritten card but do not, often because there is no card or stamp at hand, or because the recipient lives in another city or country. MailMyCard is designed to handle every step except writing the message.Each card is written in real ink. A pen plotter, a machine holding an ordinary ink pen, writes the message on cardstock at the company's facility in Bengaluru. Customers choose one of the handwriting styles or add their own. Cards can be plain or one of 104 illustrated designs, and can be written in 112 languages and scripts, including Indian scripts. A card can carry a QR code that opens a voice note or a video. Cards are written and posted within three business days. Typical delivery is 3 to 7 days within India and 7 to 15 days to the US, UK, Europe, Gulf, Asia, Canada and Australia, and every card can be followed online.Where people use themHandwritten thank-you cards for customers. Online stores connect platforms such as Shopify or WooCommerce once, and every paid order gets a handwritten thank-you at its shipping address.Handwritten notes after a deal. When a deal is marked as won in a CRM such as HubSpot or Zoho, the contact gets a card in the sender's own words. Real-estate agents, dental practices, financial advisers, hotels and car dealerships use the same flow for closings, appointments, stays and purchases.Handwritten birthday cards and notes to family far away. A card is typed from anywhere and arrives in the post, in ink, wherever the person is.Handwritten direct mail. Marketing and sales teams can send hundreds of cards from a spreadsheet, automation tools such as Zapier, or the MailMyCard API."A message in ink gets read twice and kept. We built MailMyCard so that sending one takes a minute, not an errand," said Diljit PR, founder of MailMyCard.AvailabilityMailMyCard is available now through its website. There is no subscription: customers add money to a wallet and pay per card.About MailMyCardMailMyCard began in 2026 and is run from Bengaluru, where every card is written and posted. It is a service of DPR Software Labs (OPC) Private Limited, Innov8 Mantri Commercio, Tower A, 5th Floor, Devarabisanahalli, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560103.Media contactAddress - Bengaluru, IndiaWebsite -

Diljit PR

MailMyCard

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MailMyCard Launches Handwritten Postcard Service in Bengaluru, Writing Messages in Real Ink in 112 Languages News Provided By VefoGix October 23, 2026, 10:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.