Toiletking Expands TOTO Toilet Lineup Across DC, Maryland And Northern Virginia

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ToiletKing's expanded TOTO lineup for Washington, DC, Maryland and Northern Virginia: Aquia IV, Aurora, Drake, Glaston, UltraMax and UltraMax Low Profile. Aurora and Glaston are shown with optional WASHLET+ seats.

TOTO Aurora shown with an optional WASHLET bidet seat in a contemporary bathroom. ToiletKing offers the Aurora with delivery, professional installation and old-toilet haul-away. WASHLET upgrades are sold separately.

Six-model selection includes Aurora and Glaston; replacement packages include the toilet, delivery, professional installation, and old-toilet haul-away.

- Christos Karageorgos, co-Founder & President, ToiletKingASHBURN, VA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ToiletKing today announced an expanded selection of six TOTO toilet models for homeowners across Northern Virginia, Washington, DC, and neighboring Maryland counties. Aurora, Aquia IV, Glaston, and UltraMax Low Profile join a lineup that also includes the Drake and UltraMax. Each ToiletKing replacement package includes the selected toilet, delivery, professional installation, and haul-away of the existing toilet. Compatible WASHLET bidet seats are available as optional upgrades.“Everyone has something different in mind when shopping for a new toilet, whether it's the design, seat height, flushing performance or how easy it is to clean,” said Christos Karageorgos, co-founder and president of ToiletKing.“With more TOTO models to choose from, we can help homeowners find what works for them and handle the replacement from start to finish.”EXPANDED TOTO SELECTION INCLUDES AURORA, AQUIA IV, GLASTON AND ULTRAMAX LOW PROFILEThe expanded lineup offers one-piece and two-piece toilets, fully skirted designs and optional bidet-seat configurations:● Aquia IV: A fully skirted, two-piece dual-flush toilet featuring DYNAMAX TORNADO FLUSH technology.● Aurora: A fully skirted, one-piece toilet featuring the INTEGRAVITY SYSTEM, which coordinates bowl rinsing and waste removal. The Aurora model offered by ToiletKing uses 1.28 gallons per flush.● Drake: Among ToiletKing's top-selling toilets, this two-piece model features an elongated bowl with TORNADO FLUSH technology.● Glaston: A fully skirted, two-piece toilet featuring TORNADO FLUSH technology.● UltraMax: A one-piece toilet with an elongated bowl featuring TORNADO FLUSH technology● UltraMax Low Profile: A one-piece toilet with a shorter tank, elongated bowl, TORNADO FLUSH technology and CEFIONTECT ceramic glaze.The Aurora received a 2026 iF DESIGN AWARD in the Product Design category. TOTO's award announcement highlights its curved one-piece design, bowl-cleaning capabilities and waste-discharge performance.TOILET REPLACEMENT INCLUDES DELIVERY, INSTALLATION, AND HAUL-AWAYToiletKing's packages combine the toilet and replacement services in one purchase. Homeowners can compare models and installed pricing without arranging delivery and old-toilet disposal separately.ToiletKing can also help homeowners compare rough-in measurements, toilet depth, seat height and clearances around doors and cabinets before purchase. For bathrooms where tank height is a consideration, UltraMax Low Profile offers a lower-tank silhouette; overall fit depends on the room's measurements.Service is available in Arlington, Alexandria, Washington, DC and communities across Fairfax and Loudoun counties, as well as neighboring Maryland counties. Homeowners can check ToiletKing's service area or call 571-326-8708 to confirm availability.ADD COMFORT WITH AN OPTIONAL TOTO WASHLETHomeowners can also upgrade select toilets with a TOTO WASHLET bidet seat, choosing features such as warm-water cleansing, a heated seat and warm-air drying. Compatible WASHLET+ combinations keep the water hose and power cord tucked out of sight for a cleaner look.WASHLET seats are sold by ToiletKing as an optional add-on to compatible TOTO toilet installation packages and require an appropriate nearby electrical outlet. ToiletKing can help homeowners choose a compatible seat and understand the electrical requirements before installation. Any new outlet must be installed separately by an electrician.EXPLORE THE TOTO LINEUP AND FLUSHING-SYSTEMS GUIDETo help homeowners choose, ToiletKing recently published TOTO Toilet Flushing Systems Explained, a guide to flushing technologies, model-specific water use and WASHLET options. It also covers bathroom fit, seat height and electrical preparation.Ready for a new throne? Visit the dedicated ToiletKing TOTO page to compare the expanded lineup, explore optional WASHLET upgrades and review pricing that includes delivery, professional installation and old-toilet haul-away. Homeowners can book a free consultation through the website or call 571-326-8708.ABOUT TOILETKINGBased in Ashburn, Virginia, ToiletKing provides professional toilet replacement for residents and businesses throughout Northern Virginia, Washington, DC and suburban Maryland. Its complete replacement packages combine upfront pricing with delivery, professional installation and haul-away. The company offers toilets and bidet options from brands including TOTO, Kohler and American Standard. Learn more at toiletkingva.For sales and partnerships contact:...

Kari Ritacco

ToiletKing

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ToiletKing Expands TOTO Toilet Lineup Across DC, Maryland and Northern Virginia News Provided By ToiletKing October 23, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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