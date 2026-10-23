Surprise-announced via flyers at Dover Street Market Ginza, a brand-new anime project based on Shirow Masamune's manga begins with Science SARU.

TOKYO, JAPAN, JAPAN, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TOKYO – October 23, 2026 – A brand-new animation project based on Shirow Masamune's monumental cyberpunk manga Ghost in the Shell has officially entered production. Following the July 2026 broadcast and streaming of the TV animation THE GHOST IN THE SHELL, which marked an exciting milestone for the franchise, this newly announced project launches as an entirely fresh creative endeavor.Animation production for this new project will be handled by Science SARU, the studio behind the 2026 TV series. Science SARU has earned widespread international acclaim for its innovative works, including the Golden Globe-nominated film Inu-Oh, the Shanghai International Film Festival Best Animation Award-winning The Colors Within, and the TV anime DAN DA DAN.The project's launch was revealed via a surprise flyer handout at the press preview of "OPEN HOUSE," a public event held at DOVER STREET MARKET GINZA in Tokyo. The event also featured a signing session with Mokochan, director of the THE GHOST IN THE SHELL, celebrating a collaboration with the apparel project GEEKS RULE. Alongside the news, the teaser flyer visual announcing the new production was officially unveiled.Future updates will be shared via Bandai Namco Filmworks' official social media channels.【Project Information】Title: The Ghost in the Shell (Working Title)Original Creator: Shirow Masamune (Published by Kodansha KC Deluxe)Animation Production: Science SARU

Kazuko Sato / Sohko Hayashi

Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc.

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New "The Ghost in the Shell" Animation Project underway with Science SARU News Provided By Helixes Inc. October 23, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry



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