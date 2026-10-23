Zero2IPO, Jiemian and AVCJ recognized IDG Capital's rankings, exits and deal execution, affirming its consistent performance in recent years.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HONG KONG - In 2025, IDG Capital maintained a leading position across multiple industry evaluations. Zero2IPO ranked it No. 1 on its 2025 Top 50 China Venture Capital Institutions list; Jiemian News also ranked it No. 1 among China's top venture capital institutions in 2025; ChinaVenture also named it No. 1 on its 2025 list of Best Venture Capital Institutions in China; and AVCJ named a related transaction“Deal of the Year – Secondary.”Five Consecutive Years in Zero2IPO's Top Three Venture Capital InstitutionsPublic rankings show that IDG Capital ranked No. 3 among China venture capital institutions in Zero2IPO's 2021, 2022, and 2023 rankings, remained No. 3 in 2024, and rose to No. 1 in 2025.The continuity of these cross-year rankings gives the result of any single year a clearer long-term context and reflects the institution's stability across different market cycles.Secondary Transaction Receives International Industry RecognitionThe AVCJ Private Equity & Venture Capital Awards 2025 named an IDG Capital-related GP-led Secondary transaction“Deal of the Year – Secondary.” The award adds an external assessment of the firm's multi-strategy investment capabilities from the perspective of transaction execution and liquidity solutions.As demand for liquidity solutions in private markets increases, Secondary has gradually become an important capability for large investment platforms. IDG Capital has incorporated this business into an investment system covering companies at different stages of development.Exit Performance Provides Further SupportRelated statistics show that in 2025, the IPO performance of IDG Capital portfolio companies ranked among the leading China GPs and placed first under the relevant statistical methodology.About IDG CapitalFounded in 1993, IDG Capital has developed a multi-strategy investment platform spanning venture capital, private equity, buyout investment, secondary funds, and public markets.Editorial Verification Sources (For Internal Review)The following sources are provided solely for editorial verification, fact-checking, and pre-publication review. This section may be removed before external publication.

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IDG Capital's 2025 Performance: Three No. 1 Rankings and AVCJ Deal of the Year – Secondary News Provided By Htnxt October 23, 2026, 11:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing



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