Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa Gets Bomb Threat After Tiger Shroff Firing Incident Diljit Dosanjh's Concert Venue Also At Risk?

Mayor Ritu Tawde received a terrifying email on Friday. It threatened bomb blasts at Amitabh Bachchan's home, Jalsa, the Mayor's office, and Diljit Dosanjh's concert venue. Mumbai Police are on high alert. This threat follows heightened security concerns, coming right after a firing incident targeted Tiger Shroff.

Beyond the high-profile targets, the email also aimed at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters. It described multiple attacks planned across the city. Just days earlier, the Mumbai Crime Branch intensified its probe into the Tiger Shroff firing. Investigators revealed perpetrators there allegedly surveyed other prominent celebrity homes.

Details of the Threat and Police Action

3:11 pm - that is when the email warned a blast would hit the BMC headquarters. It also specified a grenade attack on a school for October 31. The message threatened Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu residence, Jalsa, too, somewhere between October 31 and November 27.

The email mentioned 'Khalistan'. Mumbai Police, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manish Kalwaniya, immediately began checks. They found no suspicious objects at the BMC premises after thorough searches.

Police now investigate the threats. They work to determine their credibility, trace the email's origin, and identify the sender. As a precaution, authorities boosted security and surveillance. This includes the Mayor's office, educational institutions, and all other mentioned locations.

Impact on Diljit Dosanjh's Concerts

November 27 - that's when Diljit Dosanjh's Mahalaxmi Racecourse concert is set. The email clearly threatened an attack there, putting his Mumbai performance under a direct security cloud.

Delhi Police had already denied permission for another Dosanjh concert. This one, in the capital, was set for October 30. They cited "specific threat-related inputs" and broader festive season security concerns for the denial. A separate email even warned students against attending that October 30 concert.

Wider Celebrity Security Concerns

Tiger Shroff's firing incident rocked the industry just recently. This bomb threat at Jalsa follows it closely. October 18 saw three individuals on a motorcycle allegedly open fire at Shroff's car in Juhu. He was leaving a football club. Shroff escaped unhurt; his driver suffered injuries.

Police arrested three suspects for the Shroff firing. Courts remanded them to custody until October 26. During interrogation, a disturbing fact emerged: The accused allegedly reconnoitered homes of other top Bollywood celebrities. Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Aamir Khan were all on their list before they targeted Shroff. The Mumbai Crime Branch investigates these links. They sealed a hotel room and probe alleged practice firing by the accused.