Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Boxers Deliver Six-Medal Punch At African Championships

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) demonstrated its sporting prowess on the continental stage as all six boxers representing the Defence Forces Amateur Boxing Association (DEFABA) in Kenya's national boxing team, the Hit Squad, secured medals at the African Elite Boxing Championships held at Kasarani Indoor Arena, Nairobi, from 17 to 22 October 2026.

In an impressive display of skill, resilience and competitive excellence, the KDF pugilists claimed two gold, one silver and three bronze medals, achieving a remarkable 100 per cent medal-winning record.

Corporal Kelvin Maina and Senior Private Friza Asiko spearheaded the medal charge, clinching gold after defeating Angola's Martinho Loureiro Ferreira and Egypt's Hamza Tia, respectively, in their championship finals.

Cpl Maina delivered a commanding performance throughout the tournament, overcoming Uganda's Kakane Bruno in the quarter-finals before defeating Equatorial Guinea's Israel Mbaga in the semi-finals. He crowned his impressive campaign with victory over Angola's Ferreira to secure continental gold.

Corporal Veronica Mbithe added silver to the medal tally, while Sergeant Edwin Okongo, Corporal Peter Abuti and Chris Ochanda each battled their way to bronze, completing an exceptional championship campaign for DEFABA.

The six-medal haul underscores the KDF's commitment to nurturing sporting talent, promoting physical fitness and fostering competitive excellence among its personnel. It further highlights the discipline, mental resilience and determination that define military professionalism, both in operational environments and competitive sport.

Beyond individual achievement, the performance reinforces the Defence Forces' contribution to Kenya's sporting success and its growing prominence in continental boxing.

Six boxers. Six medals. Two continental champions. A powerful statement of KDF sporting excellence and national pride.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.--br- src="" alt="Ministry of Defence - Kenya" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo