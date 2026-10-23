Boosting Defence Self-Reliance Through Local Innovation And Production

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Strengthening indigenous defence manufacturing is critical to enhancing military operational readiness, securing supply chains and advancing national self-reliance. The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) continues to prioritise local innovation and production to build sustainable logistical capabilities and reduce dependence on external supplies.

The Vice Chief of the Defence Forces (VCDF), Lieutenant General John Omenda, underscored these priorities while chairing the 74th Board of Directors Meeting of the Kenya Ordnance Factories Corporation (KOFC) in Eldoret, where he launched two key initiatives aimed at strengthening operational support and staff welfare.

A major highlight was the unveiling of a locally manufactured Meal Ready-to-Eat (MRE) ration, designed to provide convenient and nutritious meals for military personnel during operations, training exercises and field deployments.

The introduction of the MRE marks a significant milestone in expanding Kenya's domestic defence production capacity, strengthening logistical resilience and reducing reliance on external supply chains for essential military provisions.

Lieutenant General Omenda also launched a new KOFC staff bus to enhance personnel mobility, improve transportation efficiency and support the corporation's daily operations, underscoring the importance of workforce welfare in sustaining institutional productivity.

The initiatives highlight KOFC's growing role in advancing defence industrial innovation, promoting local manufacturing and supporting the KDF's operational requirements.

By integrating technological innovation, personnel welfare and indigenous production, KOFC continues to contribute to a more resilient, efficient and self-reliant defence sector, reinforcing the KDF's capacity to sustain operations and safeguard national security.

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