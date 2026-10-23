Tianjin Ruiyuan Electrical Material Co., Ltd. Achieves Full EU PPWR Compliance For Electromagnetic Wire Products, Backed By SGS Testing For Smooth Export

In response to the official implementation of the European Union's Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), Tianjin Ruiyuan Electrical Material Co., Ltd. has recently announced that the packaging of its magnet wire products exported to the EU market has achieved full-chain compliance. Backed by itemized testing from SGS-CSTC Standards Technical Services Co., Ltd., the company has successfully issued a comprehensive Declaration of Conformity (DOC), providing a solid guarantee for its products to seamlessly enter the European market PPWR imposes stringent requirements on the recyclability, hazardous substance restrictions, and heavy metal content of packaging materials. Ruiyuan Company has integrated compliance management into every single packaging stage, with each step verified through dedicated SGS reports.

The specific packaging stages and testing items are as follows:-Inner Moisture-Proof Packaging: PE (polyethylene) moisture-proof bags have passed SGS heavy metal (lead, cadmium, mercury, hexavalent chromium) migration testing, with traceable report numbers.-Middle Cushioning Packaging: EPE (expanded polyethylene) foam pads have passed SGS testing for polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) and heavy metal content, confirming compliance with PPWR Annex XVII limits.-Outer Carton Packaging: Corrugated paper cartons have completed SGS recyclability assessments and total heavy metal testing, ensuring that recycling labels and classifications comply with the EN 13430 standard.

-Stretch Film Securing: LLDPE (linear low-density polyethylene) stretch film has been verified by SGS that there is no exceedance of phthalate plasticizers limits.

-Sealing Tape: A SCCS-based test was performed by SGS on acrylic and water based adhesive tapes for halogen-free environmental protection that included screening for halogens and heavy metals

-Labels and Inks: Paper labels and soybean-based inks have been verified by SGS for recyclability and zero hazardous residue through heavy metal testing and testing for VOCs.

Pallets and Strapping Bands:

Wooden pallets fumigation treatment and heavy metal testing by SGS completed testing for wooden pallets, PET strapping band, recyclability“Pallets for Multi-Packaging” has been completed by SGS and tested for recyclability verification. SGS test report for the above mentioned stages have been referenced in the product's technical documentation. Building on this, Ruiyuan Electrical has complied and signed the DOC compliance statement in accordance with Article 11 and Annex II of the PPWR. This document specifically describes the nature of the components of all packaging materials, recycling marks and limits of hazardous substances, and always accompanies customs claims and customer audits of the import/handling of the shipment for EU customs inspections.

When it comes to understanding the compliance system behind electromagnet wire packaging, the Chinese manufacturer targeted at the EU, Ruiyuan Company, is now adhering to this as part of all their enameled copper wire products.”We dig to the data as we want SGS to speak for itself, be from one moisture-proof bag to a packaging strap. We ensure each meter of electromagnetic wire packaging is subjected to the East European regulatory review,” the modern day General Manager of the said company expressed:

About us

Tianjin Ruiyuan Electric Material Co,. Ltd. (Ruiyuan) was established in 2002, in the past 20 years, we have been thinking one question 'How Satisfy Customer ' that drives us to expand product lines from fine enameled copper wire to litz wire, USTC, rectangular enameled copper wire, triple insulated wire and also guitar pickup wire, 6 main types with over 20 kinds of magnet wire. Here you will enjoy One Stop Purchase Service with cost effective price, and quality is the last thing you need to concern. We wish to help you reduce your costs and save your time, and establish long term Win-Win cooperation.