Empty-Chamber And Loaded Thermal Testing Reveal Key Differences In Cold Chain Performance

An insulated shipping box can pass a temperature test when empty and perform differently when filled with actual product.

The opposite can also happen.

A pre-conditioned payload may add thermal mass and stabilize the internal temperature, while a warm or improperly prepared payload can consume cooling capacity very quickly.

That is why the question:

“How long does this box stay cold?”

cannot be answered accurately without also asking:

“What was inside the box during the test?”

For cold chain packaging, the payload is not simply something placed inside a tested container after the thermal design is complete.

It is part of the thermal system.

A more realistic relationship is:

Insulation + Coolant + Payload + Starting Temperature + Packout + Ambient Profile = Thermal Performance

This article explains why empty-chamber and loaded testing can produce different results, when each type of test is useful, and what buyers should look for before using a supplier's test result for a real shipment.

1. What Does“Empty-Chamber Testing” Mean?

In cold chain packaging, an empty test generally means that the insulated container is tested without a representative commercial payload.

The package may still contain:



PCM panels;

gel packs;

ice packs;

dividers;

internal liners; temperature sensors.

But the central payload space may be empty or contain little meaningful thermal mass.

This type of testing can be useful during early development.

For example, a supplier may want to compare:

40 mm insulation vs 50 mm insulation

or:

4 PCM panels vs 6 PCM panels

without preparing a full representative payload for every preliminary test.

However, the result should be interpreted correctly.

An empty test tells you how that particular test configuration behaved.

It does not automatically tell you how the same package will behave when filled with:

5 kg of chilled medicine, 12 kg of frozen food, or 20 kg of seafood.

2. What Is a Loaded Thermal Test?

A loaded thermal test includes a defined payload or simulated payload intended to represent the actual shipment more closely.

The test configuration may specify:



payload weight;

payload volume;

product dimensions;

number of units;

starting temperature;

arrangement within the package; thermal properties of the simulated load where relevant.

For example:

5 kg simulated pharmaceutical payload conditioned to 5°C

provides much more information than simply stating:

25 L insulated box tested for 72 hours.

The loaded test allows the packaging system to be evaluated as a complete assembly rather than as an insulated cavity.

For guidance on interpreting all parts of the resulting report, including payload conditions, sensors and acceptance criteria, see [How to Read a Cold Chain Test Report: Temperature Curves, Sensor Placement and Pass/Fail Criteria].

3. Payload Adds Thermal Mass

One of the main reasons loaded and empty tests behave differently is thermal mass.

A payload already conditioned to the required temperature can absorb thermal energy as the system warms.

For example, imagine a 2–8°C shipper containing:

5 kg of product already at 5°C.

That payload has thermal capacity.

As external heat enters the package, some of that energy is absorbed by:



the insulation structure;

the cooling elements; the payload itself.

An empty chamber does not have the same amount of thermal mass.

As a result, air temperature inside an empty payload chamber may respond more quickly to changes in ambient conditions.

But this does not mean:

Loaded is always better than empty.

The condition of the payload matters just as much as its mass.

4. A Warm Payload Can Reduce Performance

Consider the same 5 kg payload.

Test A

Payload starts at:

5°C

Test B

Payload starts at:

18°C

Both are placed in the same insulated container with the same quantity of PCM.

The second configuration creates an additional thermal load.

Before the system can simply protect the shipment against incoming environmental heat, the cooling elements may also have to absorb energy from the warm payload.

That consumes part of the system's available thermal capacity.

As a result:

A heavier payload is not automatically a thermal advantage.

A properly pre-conditioned payload may improve temperature stability.

A warm payload may do the opposite.

This is why a test report should always state both:

Payload Mass + Payload Starting Temperature

rather than payload weight alone.

5. Empty Air Space Also Changes the Thermal System

Payload does more than add thermal mass.

It also changes the amount of free air inside the package.

Imagine the same 30 L insulated shipper used in two configurations.

Configuration A

The payload occupies only 20% of the internal chamber.

Configuration B

The payload occupies 80% of the chamber.

The quantity and distribution of free air are very different.

This can affect:



internal convection;

temperature stratification;

movement of warm and cold air;

distance between payload and coolant; local sensor readings.

Large empty spaces can also allow coolant or payload components to move during transport unless the packout includes appropriate dividers or void fillers.

For this reason, payload dimensions can matter almost as much as payload weight.

A 5 kg compact payload and a 5 kg payload distributed throughout the chamber do not necessarily create the same thermal geometry.

6. Payload Position Changes Heat Transfer

Even when payload mass and starting temperature remain identical, position matters.

Consider three arrangements:

Payload A - Centered

Product is surrounded by controlled space or coolant on multiple sides.

Payload B - Against the Sidewall

Part of the product is closer to an external heat path.

Payload C - Directly Against Frozen Coolant

Part of the product is exposed to greater cold-side risk.

These three configurations can produce different temperature distributions.

That is why the phrase:

“Tested with 5 kg payload.”

is still incomplete if the report does not show where the payload was positioned.

Packout geometry is one reason cold chain performance should be evaluated as a complete system. For a broader explanation, see [From Box to Packout: Why Cold Chain Performance Depends on the Complete System].

7. Empty Testing Can Sometimes Look Worse Than Loaded Testing

This surprises some buyers.

They expect an empty container to be easier to keep cold because there is“less product to cool.”

But if the payload would normally enter the box already conditioned to the correct temperature, that product can provide useful thermal mass.

Without it:



internal air may respond faster;

temperature swings may be larger; individual sensors may react strongly to PCM or ambient changes.

Therefore, an empty test can sometimes produce more variable internal air temperatures than a properly loaded test.

However, this does not make empty testing a reliable universal“worst case.”

A worst-case configuration must be defined according to the actual thermal risks of the shipment.

8. Empty Testing Can Also Make Performance Look Better

The reverse situation is also possible.

Suppose a supplier tests a large insulated box with:



plenty of PCM;

no commercial payload;

no warm product; no dense payload blocking coolant distribution.

The cooling system may have relatively little internal thermal load to manage.

If a real customer later fills the box with product that starts significantly warmer than required, the performance may deteriorate.

Likewise, the real payload may:



block internal heat distribution;

touch cold surfaces;

create warm pockets;

change airflow; alter the distance between sensors and coolant.

So neither statement is reliable:

“Empty testing is always harder.”

or:

“Loaded testing is always harder.”

The correct conclusion is:

They are different thermal configurations.

9. Why Simulated Payloads Are Common

Real products are not always practical for thermal testing.

A pharmaceutical company may not want to use valuable medicines during every development run.

A food company may also face hygiene, repeatability or spoilage issues when using real commercial product repeatedly.

For that reason, tests often use a simulated payload.

Depending on the project, this may be designed to represent relevant characteristics such as:



mass;

dimensions;

starting temperature;

arrangement; approximate thermal behavior.

The purpose is not simply to“fill the box.”

A useful simulated load should represent the intended shipment closely enough for the objective of the test.

This is especially important when thermal qualification is intended to support a specific commercial packout.

10. Water Is Useful, but It Is Not Every Product

Water is commonly considered when creating simulated thermal loads because it is:



inexpensive;

repeatable;

easy to condition; easy to weigh.

But equal weight does not automatically mean equal thermal behavior.

Real payloads may contain:



meat;

seafood;

pharmaceutical liquids;

glass vials;

plastic bottles;

syringes;

cardboard cartons;

air spaces;

frozen product; mixed materials.

These have different:



heat capacities;

densities;

packaging structures;

freezing behavior; internal air spaces.

Therefore, using water can be useful for certain development tests, but the test report should clearly state what the simulated payload actually represents.

The more critical the application, the more important it becomes to justify the relationship between the simulated load and the intended commercial payload.

11. Representative Load and Worst-Case Load Are Different Concepts

A representative payload attempts to reproduce a normal commercial shipment.

A worst-case payload is selected to challenge the packaging under a condition expected to be thermally difficult.

These are not always the same.

For example, the worst case might involve:



minimum payload;

maximum payload;

warmest permitted loading temperature;

a particular product geometry; a specific coolant-to-payload ratio.

Which condition is most challenging depends on the system.

A low payload may provide less thermal mass.

A high payload may create more thermal load if the starting temperature is elevated.

A tightly packed load may reduce airflow.

A small product may sit closer to cooling elements.

So the correct worst case should be established through technical reasoning rather than by assuming:

Maximum weight = worst case.

12. Payload Can Change the Warm Spot and Cold Spot

The hottest and coldest positions in an empty box may not remain the hottest and coldest positions after the payload is added.

Why?

Because the load changes:



airflow;

thermal pathways;

contact surfaces;

coolant exposure; internal geometry.

For example, an empty-box test might identify a warm area near the lid.

Once the chamber is filled, another location near a sidewall could become more critical.

Similarly, a payload unit positioned next to a PCM panel may create a local cold-side risk that did not exist in the empty test.

This is one reason sensor mapping performed during early development should be reviewed again when the final payload configuration is introduced.

13. Sensor Readings in Empty Air Can Be Misleading

Air temperature changes relatively quickly.

A sensor suspended in empty air may therefore respond differently from a sensor placed:



between product cartons;

next to a bottle;

inside a simulated payload; at the payload surface.

This becomes especially important when interpreting short temperature spikes.

A brief change in air temperature does not necessarily mean that the product itself changes temperature at the same rate.

At the same time, placing a sensor deep inside a high-thermal-mass payload may produce a very stable curve that fails to reveal surrounding hot or cold conditions.

That is why sensor position and measurement purpose should be documented together.

The test should define whether the sensor represents:

Air TemperaturePayload Surface TemperatureProduct-Simulating Temperatureor another defined measurement location.

14. The Same Amount of PCM Can Perform Differently with Different Payloads

Suppose two tests use:

6 kg PCM

in the same insulated box.

Test 1

3 kg chilled payload.

Test 2

15 kg payload starting at a higher temperature.

The coolant quantity is identical.

But the thermal load is not.

This is why a universal ratio such as:

“X kilograms of PCM for every Y liters of box volume”

cannot reliably predict every project.

Coolant quantity should be evaluated together with:



insulation;

ambient conditions;

duration;

payload mass;

payload starting temperature;

PCM properties; packout arrangement.

For more on this relationship, see [How Much PCM Does an Insulated Shipping Box Really Need?].

15. When Is an Empty Test Useful?

Empty or lightly loaded tests can still be valuable.

They may be appropriate for:

Early Design Screening

Comparing insulation materials or thicknesses.

Relative Configuration Comparison

For example:

4 PCM panels vs 6 PCM panels

while keeping other variables controlled.

Sensor Mapping

Understanding basic internal temperature distribution before final payload development.

Prototype Development

Quickly eliminating poor-performing configurations before more expensive testing.

ISTA describes Procedure 7D as a development test for evaluating external temperature exposure, and its 7-Series development protocols can be used to compare relative package performance.

The key is to label the result accurately.

An early screening test should not be presented as if it automatically represents a final commercial shipment.

16. When Does a Loaded Test Become Important?

Loaded testing becomes increasingly important when the objective shifts from:

“Which design looks promising?”

to:

“Will this defined shipment meet its required temperature range?”

Representative payload becomes particularly important when:



the product has significant thermal mass;

the temperature range is narrow;

the shipment duration is long;

freeze risk matters;

payload geometry affects PCM contact;

qualification evidence is needed;

the product is high value; the packout must be repeated commercially.

ISTA Standard 20 is specifically structured as a design and qualification process for a defined insulated shipping container, emphasizing a documented system rather than only an isolated box test.

17. Development Test and Qualification Test Should Not Be Confused

A practical cold chain development process may look like this:

Stage 1 - Empty / Simplified Testing

Compare:

Insulation → Coolant → Basic Geometry

Stage 2 - Simulated Payload Testing

Introduce:

Mass → Starting Temperature → Payload Dimensions

Stage 3 - Final Packout Development

Confirm:

Coolant Position → Separation → Sensor Locations

Stage 4 - Qualification

Test the defined system against:

Specified Ambient Profile + Duration + Acceptance Criteria

Stage 5 - Commercial Monitoring

Confirm how the qualified configuration behaves in actual distribution.

ISTA Standard 20 provides a formal design and qualification structure, while ISTA 7E supplies standardized heat and cold profiles derived from real-world parcel transport data; ISTA also notes that 7E profiles are general simulations rather than customized worst-case lane qualifications.

This distinction prevents preliminary development data from being overinterpreted.

18. Example: Same Box, Same PCM, Different Payload

Consider a 25 L insulated shipper.

Both tests use:



the same insulation;

the same six PCM panels;

the same PCM conditioning;

the same ambient profile; the same sensor positions.

Only the payload changes.

Test A - Empty Chamber

Minimal payload thermal mass.

Possible observations:



faster air-temperature response;

larger local fluctuations; greater sensitivity to sensor position.

Test B - 5 kg Payload at 5°C

Representative chilled thermal mass.

Possible observations:



slower temperature change;

more stable payload temperatures; different warm and cold spots.

Now consider a third condition.

Test C - 5 kg Payload at 15°C

Same weight, different starting temperature.

Possible observations:



coolant capacity consumed during initial pull-down;

different early-stage temperature curve; potentially shorter remaining thermal protection.

The lesson is important:

Payload weight alone does not define the thermal load.

The test must also describe its starting condition and arrangement.

19. What Should Buyers Ask When Reviewing an Empty-Box Test?

If a supplier sends a thermal report based on an empty or simplified configuration, ask: