Gov't Builds New Schools In Ajloun At Cost Of JD 9 Million

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ajloun, Oct. 23 (Petra)-- Ali Friehat - The Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development has begun constructing new school buildings in Ajloun Governorate at a total cost of approximately JD 9 million, as part of efforts to upgrade educational infrastructure, improve school environments, reduce overcrowding and phase out rented school buildings.

Director of the Ministry's Buildings and International Projects Department, Issam Abu Ahmad, said the ministry is committed to upgrading school infrastructure and providing students with a suitable learning environment through school construction projects and classroom additions.

He said these projects would help improve the quality of education and provide modern facilities that meet the needs of students and teaching staff.

Abu Ahmad added that the projects form part of the ministry's efforts to develop educational facilities in Ajloun, improve school environments and provide additional learning spaces to accommodate growing student numbers, thereby enhancing the educational process.

Ajloun Education Director Khaldoun Jweid said construction is underway on Sakhra Coeducational Secondary School to replace the rented building currently occupied by Sakhra Coeducational Basic School.

He added that the ministry has awarded a tender for the construction of Abin Basic School for Boys. The four-story building will include site preparation and architectural, civil and electro mechanical works, as well as a playground, assembly yard, parking areas, walkways, boundary walls and other external facilities.

Work is also underway on Ain Al-Bustan Secondary School for Boys and Thughret Zubaid Basic School for Boys, which will comprise nine classrooms and various other facilities, Jweid said.

He noted that the ministry has taken delivery of Hai Sakreen Coeducational Secondary School, a three-story building featuring 17 classrooms, administrative offices, computer, chemistry and physics laboratories, a theater, a library, courtyards and a playground.

The ministry has also received additional facilities at Ain Jana Basic School for Boys, where students have already begun classes, as well as extensions to Al-Harth Coeducational Secondary School. The latter include two classrooms, a vocational workshop, a chemistry laboratory, a teachers' room, a storage room, indoor toilets, a cafeteria and a cleaning room.

Jweid further said that expansion work at Al-Safsafa Coeducational Basic School has been completed and handed over. The additions comprise four classrooms, a teachers' room, three indoor toilets, a laboratory and courtyards.

The ministry has also received new school buildings and extensions at Hai Sakreen Basic School for Boys and Al-Ameriya Secondary School for Boys, along with a kindergarten building at Ba'ounah Secondary School for Girls, he added.

//Petra// MF