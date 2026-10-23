Media Reports: Fire Breaks Out Near Military Airfield In Voronezh After Missile Alert

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the ASTRA Telegram channel, according to Ukrinform.

Alexander Gusev, governor of the Voronezh region, stated that“dry grass caught fire as a result of falling debris from downed targets.”

“Air defense forces on duty detected and destroyed several aerial targets in the sky over Voronezh. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties. Debris from the downed targets caused a fire in dry grass in the suburbs; the fire has already been extinguished,” he wrote on social media.

Earlier, Gusev had reported a missile threat in the region.

According to publicly available data, the 47th Guards Bomber Aviation Regiment is stationed at the“Baltimore” airfield.

The airfield has been regularly used by the Russian Air Force to launch airstrikes against Ukrainian territory since February 24, 2022.

Russians hit Kharkiv, Zlatopil and Nova Vodolaha, sparking fires and causing damage

A fire near the“Baltimore” airfield in Voronezh was previously reported on September 2. Prior to that, the airfield had been attacked on May 27.

As reported by Ukrinform, just last week, the Ukrainian Navy, using the“Neptune” coastal missile system, struck six Su-34M bombers at the“Borisoglebsk” military airfield in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation.

The first photo is for illustrative purposes only