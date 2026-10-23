Defense Forces Strike Drone Launch Site Near Donetsk And Russian Warehouses

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“Unfortunately, there have been instances of communication losses in the Starlink/StarShield system at certain speeds. However, the Ukrainian military continues to inflict damage on the enemy,” the statement reads.

According to the General Staff, among the targets struck was a storage, training, and launch site for Russian strike drones in the area of the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk. The military emphasizes that striking such targets reduces the enemy's ability to attack Ukraine and civilian infrastructure using various types of drones.

In the Donetsk region, Ukrainian forces successfully struck a Russian ammunition depot near Hirnyk, a drone depot near Sverdlove, and logistics depots near Berdiansk. Depots containing the invaders' logistical supplies in the Balkove and Orikhivka areas of Zaporizhzhia Oblast were also struck.

“The destruction of depots containing weapons and logistical supplies makes it more difficult for the Russian aggressor to supply its units and reduces their ability to conduct combat operations,” the General Staff emphasizes.

Russian strikes hit, Zlatopil and Nova Vodolaha, sparking fires and causing damage

Other targets struck include a command post of a Russian military unit in the area of the temporarily occupied town of Hromove (Crimea) and a concentration of personnel from the enemy's“Rubicon” drone unit in the Kamianka area of Zaporizhzhia region.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces struck an electronic warfare station in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation and an invaders' military depot in the Luhansk region.