Takaichi Says Japan PM's Office Will Tackle Cybersecurity Issues Amid Data Leaks
TOKYO, Oct 23 (NNN-Kyodo) -- Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi pledged Friday to tackle cybersecurity issues under the leadership of her office amid a series of personal data leaks at companies nationwide following unauthorised access, Kyodo News reported.
Takaichi made the remarks during a meeting with the head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's cybersecurity strategy headquarters, who submitted emergency proposals to address the growing threat of cyberattacks.
Describing the current situation as a "serious crisis," the proposals called for a new response headquarters under the prime minister's office and urged the government to ease public anxiety about cyberattacks.
The party also called for a fundamental strengthening of Japan's cyberdefence capabilities by raising awareness among corporate executives, particularly those at listed companies, and training and securing cybersecurity professionals.
--NNN-KYODO
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