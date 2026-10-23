China Urges US To Stop Disrupting Normal Economic, Trade Cooperation

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

BEIJING, Oct 23 (NNN-Xinhua) -- The US side should abide by the principles of the market economy, stop disrupting normal economic and trade cooperation between enterprises, and earnestly safeguard the stability of global industrial and supply chains, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday.

Mao made the remarks at a regular news briefing when asked to comment on media reports that the US Treasury has proposed adding biotechnology as a new prohibited technology category under the US outbound investment security programme.

Mao said the move to generalise the concept of national security, adopt discriminatory measures targeting specific countries, and arbitrarily impose restrictions on economic, trade and investment activities serve no one's interests.

China will closely follow relevant developments and take necessary measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests, she added.

--NNN-XINHUA