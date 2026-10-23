BAC Deadline News: Bank Of America Investors Are Notified Of The Imminent December 15 Securities Fraud Class Action Contact BFA Law If You Lost Money

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP

Key Details of the Bank of America ($BAC) Class Action:



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 15, 2026

Alleged Misconduct: Securities fraud alleging Bank of America misrepresented the scope and financial consequences of its Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money laundering compliance failures

Stock Drop: October 14, 2026 – 4.8% Stock Drop

Court: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights



Investors have until December 15, 2026 to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts securities fraud claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in Bank of America stock. The class action is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. It is captioned New England Teamsters Pension Fund v. Bank of America Corporation, et al., No. 26-cv-9137.

Why is Bank of America Being Sued for Securities Fraud?

Bank of America is a multinational bank holding company that conducts most of its banking business through its subsidiary, Bank of America, N.A. (“BANA”). In 2024, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency issued a cease-and-desist order against BANA that required it to take comprehensive corrective actions to address deficiencies in its Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money laundering compliance programs.

According to the complaint, Bank of America misled investors by touting the company's progress in carrying out those required corrective actions while downplaying the scope and financial consequences of its compliance failures. Bank of America allegedly failed to adequately remediate its Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money laundering compliance programs despite years of internal warnings and regulatory intervention.

Why did Bank of America's Stock Drop?

On October 13, 2026, the U.S. Treasury Department announced more than $1.21 billion in penalties against Bank of America for violations of sanctions and anti-money laundering laws. The fines represent the third largest penalty in Treasury Department history and the largest in the history of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

On this news, Bank of America's stock dropped $2.57 per share, or 4.8%, from a closing price of $53.96 per share on October 13, 2026, to $51.39 per share on October 14, 2026.

Click here for more information: .

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Bank of America, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

Or contact:

Adam McCall

...

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named“Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal,“Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top“500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon,“Titans of the Plaintiffs' Bar” by Law360, and“Super Lawyers” by Thomson Reuters.

Most recently, The Legal 500 awarded BFA the most client satisfaction accolades of any plaintiff's securities litigation law firm, with clients noting:“[t]here is no better service provider in the practice area,”“[t]he interest of the client is always front and center,” and“[t]here isn't a better firm in this space.” One testimonial described the firm as“nimble and entrepreneurial,” with a“relentless focus on adding value for clients.”

BFA's notable successes include a recovery of over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.'s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit .

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.