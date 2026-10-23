Taluswood Ridge #14, a detached six-bedroom home in the Luxury in Whistler collection, interiors by Stokes Design Co.

Luxury in Whistler, the luxury division of Aloha Whistler, opens 2026-27 bookings, including four homes with interiors by Stokes Design Co.

- Louise Stokes

WHISTLER, BC, CANADA, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Whistler luxury rentals from Luxury in Whistler, the luxury division of Aloha Whistler Accommodations Ltd., are open for 2026-27 winter bookings, led by Taluswood Ridge #14, a fully detached six-bedroom home with true ski-in ski-out access to Whistler's popular Creekside Gondola.

Taluswood Ridge #14 has six bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms and sleeps 12 guests comfortably. The home offers panoramic mountain views, a private dry sauna, a media room and wet bar, a gas fireplace, a private outdoor luxe hot tub and a double garage with boot dryers and ski storage.

Pinnacle Ridge #20 has five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and three half bathrooms and sleeps up to 12 guests. Sitting on Blackcomb Mountain, it has ski-in ski-out access. The home is set up for entertaining, with a main floor renovated in Spring 2026, beautiful vaulted wood ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and ample space for dining and relaxing. It also has a hot tub with mountain views and its own private Irish bar.

Northern Lights #11 in Whistler Village has five bedrooms, sleeps 12, was renovated in fall 2025 and has central air conditioning along with a private hot tub with mountain views.

Taluswood Ridge #14, Pinnacle Ridge #20, Taluswood Ridge #16 and Alpine Greens #21 were professionally designed and updated by Stokes Design Co., the interior design studio of registered interior designer Louise Stokes, whose work covers art and furniture curation, renovations, staging and floor planning.

Guests can add concierge services through Luxury in Whistler with their dedicated in resort team, including transportation, catering, grocery delivery, child care and babysitting, massage and spa services, dog walking and, in summer, bike rental. Guests who book directly through the Luxury in Whistler website deal with Aloha Whistler's own team from their first question.

Luxury in Whistler is operated by Aloha Whistler Accommodations, which has managed Whistler vacation homes since 1995. Whistler luxury rentals can be booked at Luxury in Whistler, Aloha Whistler's own luxury Whistler homes are listed on its main site, and owners of luxury Whistler homes can read about luxury property management in Whistler. Guests comparing luxury listings can use Luxury in Whistler's Blog Post on choosing a luxury Whistler rental.

Questions this release answers

Which Whistler luxury rentals sleep 12 guests? Luxury in Whistler, the luxury division of Aloha Whistler, rents several, including Taluswood Ridge #14, a six-bedroom ski-in ski-out home with a sauna and media room, and Pinnacle Ridge #20, a five-bedroom ski-in ski-out home on Blackcomb.

Who designs the homes at Luxury in Whistler? Several are designed by Stokes Design Co., the studio of registered interior designer Louise Stokes.

Is Luxury in Whistler part of Aloha Whistler? Yes. Luxury in Whistler is the luxury vacation rental division of Aloha Whistler Accommodations Ltd., which has operated in Whistler since 1995.

About Aloha Whistler: Aloha Whistler Accommodations Ltd. is a Whistler, British Columbia property management and vacation rental company operating since 1995. The company manages around 50 homes ranging from two to six bedrooms across Upper Village, Whistler Village, Village North and Taluswood Creekside. Luxury in Whistler is Aloha Whistler's luxury vacation rental division. Unit 334E, 4370 Lorimer Road, Whistler, BC V8E 1A6, 1 888 938-9998, alohawhistler and luxuryinwhistler.

Louise Stokes

Head of Business

+1 604-938-6263

...

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Luxury in Whistler Opens 2026-27 Whistler Luxury Rentals, Led by Six-Bedroom Ski-In Ski-Out Taluswood Ridge Home News Provided By Head of Business October 23, 2026, 10:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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